90 Day : Usman and Kim End 'Toxic and Unhealthy' Relationship: 'We'll Never Have Peace'

Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar's relationship might be over for good.

After reaching a plateau in their engagement — getting Usman's mother to approve their marriage and nearly adopting his nephew Mahadi — Kim and Usman appeared to call it quits on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

"I cannot continue this way," Usman said in an interview. "I cannot be in [this] relationship that is so toxic and it look unhealthy to me. I don't see any reason why a woman that is 18 years older than me would be behaving like somebody who is younger than me."

The dramatic breakup came after a stressful week in which Kim didn't feel Usman was giving her his undivided attention — even though she flew to Nigeria from America. Kim also said Usman bluntly told off camera that her she needed a "tummy tuck." When all of Usman's criticism became too much, Kim was overcome by anger.

Usman didn't respond well to her claims that she had "sacrificed" so much to be with him — given the turmoil he went through to get his family to approve their relationship.

The conversation ended with Kim leaving her engagement ring and storming out. However, she returned later to try to mend the connection.

"I don't want to end it with you. I don't want to not marry you, but I want to be heard in this relationship," she told Usman. "Sometimes you make me feel like I'm just not good enough ... I don't want to be anybody's favor."

Usman, though, wasn't ready to give things another try. "I don't want to drag this to go long and I'll tell you why," Usman replied. "You always think, or you feel like, you are doing a lot. You say you sacrifice the most. I feel the same way."

Usman also said he only considered adopting his nephew for Kim, before adding, "I think the decision you made, Kimberly, is the best. You don't want it. You removed the ring. I think it is high time I just go back home."

Later, Kim expressed her frustration with Usman in an interview: "This just might be it 'cause he's not hearing me. He sacrifices so much to be with me — I'm tired of that s--- being in my face too. Let one of these bitches in his DMs get him."

Kim's willingness to walk away was the last straw for Usman. "Kimberly does not understand the kind of sacrifices I'm making to be together in life," he said. "She is walking away all the time. Then later, she come[s] back and [says] 'sorry.' Things that I care about is who is that person that can give me peace, and I think we'll never have peace, me and Kimberly."

The segment ended with a devastated Kim sobbing on her suitcase, after Usman left the premise.

Earlier in the episode, Kim and Usman had spent an extended amount of time with Mahadi after Usman's brother gave him the green light to adopt the boy and raise him in the U.S. if their mother approved.

For Kim, this was an unexpected turn in their relationship. She'd previously agreed to let Usman take a second wife so he could have kids outside of their relationship. However, when he suggested adoption, Kim questioned if she wanted to be a mother again.

The episode ended with what appeared to be a formal parting for Kim and Usman. The musician left Kim's Nigeria hotel to go home, and Kim packed her bags to return to America.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.