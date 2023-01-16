90 Day : Sumit Earns His Dad's Blessing and Is No Longer Disowned — but His Mom Refuses to Talk to Jenny

90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Risks 'Injuries' as the Oldest Woman in Kama Sutra Class with Sumit

TLC

Sumit Singh's family is welcoming him back — but they're still not sold on Jenny Slatten.

During Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all, Sumit's father officially gave the couple his blessing.

The good news follows a season full of struggles for Jenny and Sumit, which stemmed from Sumit's mother formally disowning him for marrying Jenny in secret. The disgrace of their son's betrayal severed the family, leading Sumit to be completely isolated.

At one point, Sumit's father urged him to divorce Jenny if he ever wanted his family to support him again. But now, it turns out that Sumit has gotten back on "normal" terms with his mother. Despite that, she's still not ready to welcome Jenny into the fold anytime soon.

"There was a time when my wife was not talking to Sumit," his father said during Sunday's episode. "She don't want to see his face. But, the time has changed. Now, she is talking to him very gently, and very sweetly."

He added that "the relationship between Sumit and my wife [is] normal."

The family also confirmed that nothing has changed in terms of their acceptance of Jenny. "She's still not accept[ing] the relationship. That's why she's not here," the father added.

TLC

As their relationship stands, Sumit's family won't invite Jenny to any family functions — and the couple is okay with Sumit attending family arrangements alone.

"I'm really okay with that because she doesn't feel comfortable with me, and it makes me feel uncomfortable, too," Jenny said. "I'd rather just stay home where I'm safe."

Much of this 90 Day season saw Jenny thinking about a move to America, where she has loved ones that accept her relationship with Sumit. But Sunday's episode also saw the Indian man indicate that he's still not ready to leave his country — at least not for good.

They also haven't filed for Sumit's visa just yet, the couple confirmed, stating that if they do visit America, it's just for vacation. "Not permanently," Sumit said. "Jenny said, 'You should come to America and see my family and my culture, too.' I'm okay with that, I can come for some time — but just for a visit."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.