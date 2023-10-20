“90 Day”'s Nikki Is Skeptical When Justin Doesn't Want to Go Out at Night for Her 'Safety' (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the couple bicker over Nikki's style and makeup

Nikki has only just arrived in Justin's home country of Moldova, and already, they have found something to bicker about.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Justin explains why he doesn't feel comfortable bringing Nikki out at night.

"The women in our country [like] to [look] nice, [with] makeup [and] good hair, but only [for] parties and some celebrations," he explains. "But when Nikki go[es] out anywhere, she [is] dressing like this is some famous night party. This is why it's strange for me. It means a lot of attention from people."

TLC Justin and Nikki from '90 Day Fiancé'

As the couple enjoys coffee and dessert, Nikki, 47, excitedly asks what her fiancé has planned for them. But things go south quickly.



"You will see," Justin, 36, replies, adding, "I think that [it's] better if we do our plans at the day, not during the night time."

A puzzled Nikki asks him why and Justin responds, "Because look at how the people are reacting."

TLC Having recently arrived in Moldova, '90 Day Fiancé''s Nikki wonders why her fiancé won't show her around at night.

Cutting to a joint confessional, Nikki stares daggers at Justin.

"Are you afraid of taking me out in night in public, because you're scared that they're going to judge me on the way that I look? Or, they're going to be able to tell that I used to be a man?" she asks him.

As Justin explains, he is more concerned about her makeup and the way she styles herself, claiming she resembles a "porn actress."

"Okay, well that's better than a man or trans," Nikki grumbles.

"Like a trans porn actress," Justin continues, adding insult to injury. "Here in Moldova, most people don't accept the trans. And the first thing I'm worrying about is her safety."

TLC '90 Day Fiancé's' Justin worries Nikki could be in danger if they go out in Moldova at night.

Back at the restaurant, a frustrated Nikki tells Justin she doesn't understand where he's coming from.

"Seventeen years ago, I did not have this face. I did not have this voice. I sounded like a truck driver," she explains, adding that now, "My body looks insane. What are you scared of?"

As Justin tries to explain himself, Nikki interjects, demanding, "What do you care what these people think? You're leaving. Who cares?"

"I didn't come all the way here for you to just say that you're just going to take me out during the daytime to see if people can clock me, basically?" she wonders.

Justin continues to dig a hole for himself, adding that during the "nighttime, we will sleep and be in safety."

TLC '90 Day Fiancé's' Justin only raises Nikki's suspicions about his faithfulness.

"We're going to a lounge or something," she says. "You're not shoving me in the dark. Sorry."

The clip cuts back to Nikki, who admits during a confessional that she suspects her fiancé is secretly dating "somebody from the nightlife."

"That would break my heart, so I just hope that's not the case," she admits. "I hope that it's just because he's still trying to get over his little insecurities and the little butterflies in his stomach, like maybe they know or maybe people can tell [I'm transgender], but I gotta be honest: I think something's a little shady in there."



90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Read the original article on People.