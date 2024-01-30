“90 Day”: Natalie Gets 'Weird' with Probe About Josh's Second Baby Mama and Shakespeare Spiel Mid-Dinner Party

One job interview went south when Natalie made things personal, and a dinner party became a perfect career opportunity for the wannabe actress

TLC Natalie goes to her first American job interview.

90 Day: The Single Life’s Natalie Mordovtseva is on the hunt for a job, no matter what it takes.

On Monday night’s episode, the Ukrainian woman was provided two opportunities to impress potential employers by her boyfriend, Josh Weinstein — though Josh only realized he’d given her one. The LA model rep set Natalie up with an interview for a receptionist position where Natalie’s boss would be his cousin. What followed was perhaps one of the strangest interviews to air on television.

“When Josh called me about this interview, I was a little taken aback, a little surprised that they’re still doing their thing together,” Josh’s cousin Adam told cameras. “But it must be working. Apparently she lives in LA and needs a job. And I’m hiring.”

Natalie walked through her work history, beginning with her prior employment at a book store. When asked what the people who know Natalie best would say about her, she admitted, “Josh would say I’m needy.”

TLC Natalie interviews with Josh's cousin, Adam.

Adam was surprised by the “honest” answer. Natalie then changed the topic of the conversation.

“I feel a little bit awkward because I’m so excited that you’re a relative of Josh, and excuse me for being more, kind of, personal but have you met his mother of his second child?” she asked.

Adam said he has not, and tried to curve the conversation away from Josh’s personal life, admitting he usually “stays out of” it.

TLC then cut to a confessional with Adam who bluntly said: “It’s weird.” He recapped the whole experience, saying, “This is the first interview I’ve done with one, no resume, and two, where part of the interview is about my cousin, Josh. That should all be between Natalie and Josh.”

It’s still unknown if Natalie got the job offer, but given the response, it seems like backup interviews are a good idea.

TLC Natalie showed off her acting skills with a Russian Shakespeare monologue.

Later, Josh, Natalie and her mother hosted a dinner party for a couple that Josh knows well. The man is a Hollywood producer, which meant Natalie — who dreams of being an actress — had to show off her acting chops.

She stunned the other four dinner party guests with an impromptu Shakespeare monologue, and committed to the Russian language scene with what appeared to be vengeance. She received a round of applause from the rendition, and an offer to audition for one of the man’s future productions.

“I wasn’t expecting the Shakespeare monologue in the middle of the dinner, but it took guts, what she did,” Josh told cameras later. “To come out and actually do that in front of the table, in front of everybody, you know, pour it out. And she was a real actress tonight.”

Natalie ended the night thrilled — both with Josh, and her new opportunity for a real acting career.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

