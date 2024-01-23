“90 Day”'s Miss Debbie Is on to the Next After Recent Date Slammed Oussama's Age: 'Already Met Somebody' New

The '90 Day Fiancé' favorite's attention is now on "Ruben the Cuban" — an "age-appropriate" man whose "got my spirit"

TLC

90 Day: The Single Life’s Miss Debbie won’t let one breakup get her down!

Monday night’s episode saw the Georgia peach explain that her romantic connection with Russ had “fizzled out” after he “started to throw it up in my face about Oussama and his age.”

Though Debbie was “hurt” by the digs at her previous relationship with a 24-year-old, she picked herself back up and “already met someone new.” This time, Debbie started up a flirtation with a 58-year-old fellow from Miami named Ruben.

“We’ve been talking everyday for a couple of weeks, and he’s Cuban. He’s got that exotic flare that I’m looking for,” Debbie said. “You know, it sounds romantic: 'Ruben the Cuban from Miami.' And he’s age-appropriate, and he likes to travel. And he ran with the bulls. It’s like, you know, he’s got my spirit.”

Related: '90 Day' : Crystal-Loving 67-Year-Old Debbie Defends Love for 24-Year-Old Oussama as Son Says It 'Makes Me Sick'

TLC

The episode featured a lighthearted FaceTime between the two, during which Debbie told her new crush: “Let me tell you one thing — this gringa’s got some Cuban motion, honey.”

Ruben made the first move to make things more serious. “The more we talk, the more I feel drawn to you and how we really just connect really well,” he said. “So, I really want you to come to Miami. I think it’s time we take it to the personal world, and see what comes about it.”

Miss Debbie was completely blunt: “OK Ruben, here’s the deal — yeah, you’re a unique guy, and that’s kinda the kind that I’m drawn to. But navigating the dating world is very intimidating to me. I’m an amateur big-time at dating. I’m unsure if I can come see you in Miami right now.”

Ruben’s reply? “Life is too short to be boring!”

Related: 90 Day's Debbie Can't Resist a Dig During a Monster-Themed Mini Golf Date: 'Looks Like My Ex' (Exclusive)

Story continues

TLC

The pair — who quickly dubbed themselves “Sugar Hill Debbie-Licious and Ruben the Groovin’ Cuban” — decided to meet anyway.

“I don’t want to sit behind closed doors and think about what could have been,” Debbie said. "It’s like hoppin’ into one of those romance novels."

Though she was hopeful about the time spent with Ruben, Debbie — who was burned by her courtship with Oussama — admitted she still harbored some fears, noting, “There’s an element of romance and excitement, but it’s scary meeting someone online. It’s like, you don’t know what the hell you’re gonna get.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.