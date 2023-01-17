90 Day : Loren Fights Back at Parents' Assumption She's a 'Doormat' as Dad Refuses to Support Israel Move

Alexis Jones
·4 min read
loren and alexei
loren and alexei

TLC

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are continuing to fight back against the backlash from her parents about their move across the world.

In the first few episodes of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the couple introduced the idea of moving to Israel for a few years to raise their children, which Loren's family immediately shut down.

Things then escalated on Monday's episode as Loren's parents, Marlene and Bryan, voiced their opinions about the move while attending a cookout with Alexei's family in Israel.

"The thought of them picking up and moving halfway around the world, I don't think you want to know what I really think about it," Marlene told Alexei's friend Dmitry after being asked how she felt.

After Dmitry further inquired why she felt that way, Marlene said, "I think it could be very scary, and I don't know if Loren can endure that."

Alexei's mother encouraged Marlene to "trust Loren and Alexei" and give them a chance at living in Israel, but Bryan then intervened to make his thoughts known.

"I have kept my mouth shut this whole time. I am not for it. Period. Nothing you can say will change my mind," he said.

Though Loren repeatedly asked why, her father remained general with his response, simply saying, "Many reasons."

"Then let's hear it," Loren told him, to which he snapped back, "Then shut up."

As Loren turned her head to her husband with a visible reaction to what her father said, Alexei told him, "We're not that aggressive yet."

"We are this aggressive. We've been aggressive this whole week," Bryan asserted, before telling cameras in a confessional, "It got old. It got old hearing the move, the move, the move. Felt trapped. There was no way to go, so I kinda snapped at him. I had to stop it. Enough is enough."

"Again out of nowhere, this escalated to something it didn't need to be," Loren added in a confessional.

Despite Loren offering an explanation to her parents that she and Alexei wanted to move to Israel because it "was best for us as a couple," Bryan and Marlene continued to stand their ground.

"You asked my opinion of this. I'm giving it," Bryan said, as Marlene added, "He's entitled to feel the way that he feels."

"I understand that. It's just, I'm listening, listening and listening, once you say something that is wrong, I'm gonna intervene," Alexei responded.

Loren Brovarnik/Instagram
Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Marlene refuted his sentiment that Bryan's opinion was "wrong" and Bryan continued to push the matter by claiming Alexei knows a thing or two about opinions. "You push your opinion out a lot," he told Alexei.

Loren attempted to reason with her parents again, explaining that it would be better for her children and help with "their character, their strength" — but was, again, met with resistance by her parents, who insinuated that Loren will blindly follow her husband wherever.

"I have seen where she will say, 'Alright, let's just do what you want," Marlene said of Loren seceding to Alexei.

"Because it's not worth a fight for me, and he does the same thing with me," Loren argued back.

"Why do you always give up on yourself?" Marlene asked, which prompted Loren to repeat what she previously stated.

loren and alexei from 90 day fiance
loren and alexei from 90 day fiance

Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Loren then took a firm stance on the matter. "I really think that you guys underestimate me as a person," she said. "I think you underestimate my strength. I think you underestimate my choices that are right for me and my family, and I think you don't give me enough credit because you're not with us all the time."

"My parents think I'm a doormat and have no backbone and I'm not capable of doing this move. It's hurtful," Loren added to the cameras. "I can't believe after all these years, like, 'What do I have to prove to my parents?' 'Why do I have to continue to prove myself to them?' It sucks."

It remains unclear whether Loren and Alexei will actually make the move to Israel. They told PEOPLE they "talk about it all the time," though fans will have to wait and see what decision they make in the show.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC.

