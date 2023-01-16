90 Day : Kim Is Open to Being 'Friends with Benefits' with Ex Usman as Her Son Slams His 'Narcissistic' Motives

90 Day Fiance Usman and Kim

Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar remain on good terms despite their recent split.

The exes announced they're no longer in a relationship on Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's four part Tell-All, but that doesn't mean they're not close. Kim revealed they still talk "every single day" — and her son is less than thrilled.

During the tense conversations, Kim clarified where she stands with Usman and how she still has intense love for him.

"Like I said before, we are not together," she said. "Do I still love him? Yes. Do I want him to go be happy? Yes. Do I still talk to him and text him every single day? Absolutely."

Kim added, "He's my best friend, and we have a connection like nobody understands."

However, Kim was the only one who seemed to have good thoughts about Usman. Others in the room called him a "scammer" — the longstanding jab that came initially from Angela Deem — and claimed Usman "used" Kim for publicity or opportunity.

Kim's son, Jamal, visited the stage to slam his mom's ex too, alleging Usman had ulterior motives the entire duration of their romance. "He loved her for reasons of what she could do for him," Jamal claimed.

Ed "Big Ed" Brown jumped in and called Usman an "opportunist" who used Kim — and the show — to promote his music career.

Usman defended himself saying, "That's not how I could stay with Kimberly for three years if, really, I didn't love her. I am not scamming Kimberly."

Kim continued to defend Usman, and clarified she doesn't believe she was ever scammed by him — but Jamal kept going.

"I think his intentions with my mom were selfish and narcissistic," he said. "You put her in a position where, obviously, you knew she was already head over heels for you before you were in a relationship, calling her potential and all that bulls—. You knew you had her. You worked her and broke her down."

The 90 Day journey for Kim and Usman wasn't an easy one. The pair spent most of the season trying to win his mother's blessing after Usman's failed marriage to another older, American woman — Lisa Hamme.

It took weeks, but Kim finally won over Usman's family with the promise he'd be able to take a younger, second wife to bear children. But at the end of the day, it just wasn't going to work — Usman and Kim learned the American Visa process won't allow him a second wife, even if she remained in Nigeria.

Viewers saw Kim and Usman break up as the season neared its end, and they haven't romantically reunited since. However, Kim is open to a new arrangement with Usman in the future, she revealed during the Tell-All.

"We're friends, but we're cool ... I told him, we can just be friends with benefits, I'm good with that. I told him that," she said.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.