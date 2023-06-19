'90 Day': Jasmine Hopes Gino Will Make 'More Effort' in the Bedroom, but He Finds Her 'Pushy'

Gino is more interested in taking a nap than engaging with Jasmine's attempts at intimacy because he's stressed about her spending habits

TLC (2)

Jasmine and Gino’s reconciliation is off to a rocky start on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday’s episode of the TLC series, it was clear Jasmine had sex on her mind while Gino just wanted to sleep. It started in the backseat of their Uber when Jasmine asked Gino to admire the “landscape” and then pushed together her own “mountains”.

When the couple finally got to relax at their new, $3,000-a-month apartment, Gino wanted to do just that: relax. Jasmine put the moves on — even with cameras around — and tried to get Gino to engage in some intimate time. But the American man repeatedly shut his eyes to “nap” every time Jasmine got close.

Related: 90 Day: Gino Is 'Considering' a Prenup While Jasmine Has Sex Toys on the Brain

TLC

Jasmine expressed her hopes to the cameras, saying, “In a relationship, sex is super important. So I’m hoping that Gino will put more effort into having sex during this trip.”

Though it seems Gino did really take a nap, he wasn’t quite honest with Jasmine about why he wasn’t engaging in her advances. “I know Jasmine feels that there is not enough sex in our relationship,” he said in a confessional. “Don’t get me wrong. Sex is important. I’m not saying it’s not. It’s important to me, too. But after seeing her spending habits and how she’s being a little pushy with me to get what she wants, it’s not making me feel good about our future together. And that affects my sexual desire.”

It wasn’t until Gino completely disengaged by flipping onto his stomach, and literally going to sleep, that Jasmine became frustrated. “My behavior is completely normal. Any other girl, fiancée will do after not seeing her man,” she told the cameras. “I’m not surprised, but I’m disappointed that he’s pushing me away. That’s not how you treat the person that you love.”

Related: 90 Day's Jasmine Says Fiancé Gino 'Ruined My Career' After Nude Photo Scandal Got Her 'Banned from Teaching'

There are a few discrepancies that may halt intimacy for Gino and Jasmine. For one, Gino still doesn’t know the lavish apartment he’s paying for is in the same building as Jasmine’s most recent ex. The couple also has some trust issues from the last time he visited Panama.

Jasmine’s sex drive doesn’t seem to be impacted by the fact that Gino previously sent her nude photos to his ex-girlfriend. The reverse revenge porn was intended to make his ex jealous, because of what a great body Jasmine has. But the decision — which Gino initially denied before fessing up — cost Jasmine her entire career. In a previous episode, she told her ex Gino’s thoughtless action got her “banned” as a teacher in Panama.

Despite the many bumps in the road, Jasmine and Gino are engaged to be wed. They’re waiting on Jasmine’s K-1 Visa to be approved so they can move to America together. In the meantime, Gino’s spending time in Panama so the wait doesn’t feel quite as long.

A preview for next week’s episode shows an even bigger hurdle when Gino wants a prenup, causing Jasmine to sob.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.