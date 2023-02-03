90 Day 's Isabel Admits She Was 'Very Nervous' Learning Gabe Is Trans — but They Built a 'Connection'

Isabel Posada is happy to accept Gabriel Paboga for who he is.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Sunday 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode, the Columbian woman recounts learning that her love interest was transgender. That fact didn't bother her, though she admitted to having some questions about Gabe's life.

In a confessional, Isabel reveals she saw Gabe's Instagram — which features his transgender pride — ahead of his coming out. "I began to see photos of his surgery. I began seeing that he was a trans guy," she says in Spanish. "That was a big surprise for me. I would have never noticed because Gabe just looks like a man."

She admits she initially had questions "because I didn't see any feminine traits in his body, his voice, his face."

"Everything was perfectly of a man," she adds.

Isabel also remembers the moment Gabe told her he was trans over text message. "To be honest, I was very nervous," she admits.

"I felt a lot of things," she continues. "It was mostly my fear because never in my life did I think that I was going to like a trans guy."

Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4

TLC

However, Isabel responded to the text with support for Gabe — and acceptance. "We had a connection from the beginning and I wanted to keep talking to him," she says.

Another part of the clip features Isabel talking about Gabe with her teenage daughter, Sara. "Logically, there was some shock," Sara says about first learning Gabe is trans. "At first, I couldn't believe it. But then after, I think I didn't care."

Her daughter then gives words of encouragement to her mom, as Gabe is just hours from arriving in their native Columbia. "If you're comfortable, that makes me comfortable. I don't think it's a bad thing," adds Sara.

During last week's episode, Gabe revealed that he told Isabel he was trans the day after they met. The pair later met in person and spent a blissful night getting to know each other. The trust Gabe already felt in Isabel led him to come out.

As this season of 90 Day continues, Gabe will grapple with telling Isabel's family about his transition. Though he already knows them well — and has been accepted into the family, he's fearful that the reveal could jeopardize their approval of the relationship.

It just so happens Gabe is also planning to propose to Isabel, which hangs in the balance of their acceptance.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.