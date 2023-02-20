90 Day 's Isabel Admits She Was 'a Bit Scared' Before Getting Intimate with Gabe — but Found It 'Incredible'

Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4

Isabel Posada wasn't always so confident about her relationship with Gabriel Paboga.

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the Colombia native recounted having some major nerves the first time she was intimate with her boyfriend. Isabel remembered she didn't know what to expect during a sexual experience with the American man, who is transgender — but she was ultimately pleasantly surprised.

"Truthfully, I was a bit scared," Isabel said in Spanish of her first intimate encounter with Gabe. "I didn't know what I was going to find in a physical sense. I didn't even know what those surgeries entailed. For me, it was something incredible — and still is."

Isabel shared more details about their sex life — noting that Gabe feels pleasure in the ways she expected any man would. However, Isabel still had more questions that she hadn't addressed with Gabe — in particular, how he would be able to ejaculate. "Clinically, medically, it's so perfect," she said. "He can be stimulated. I touch him and he feels it."

Their intimate chemistry isn't the only thing Isabel loves about Gabe. She also told her friends her two children adore Gabe — and constantly ask when he's coming to visit.

Isabel and Gabe met through mutual friends at a party when Gabe was visiting Colombia. The duo immediately hit it off and both expressed a strong attraction to the other. Gabe came out as transgender to Isabel shortly after — though she discovered he was trans first by scrolling through his Instagram.

Though Isabel told Gabe she accepted him fully as a man, she previously expressed some concerns about the relationship. "To be honest, I was very nervous," she said on a previous episode. "It was mostly my fear because never in my life did I think that I was going to like a trans guy."

Now engaged and starting a life together in Colombia, Gabe must tell Isabel's family he's transgender. While he's already been welcomed into the family, he worries his truth will cause them to reject him.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.