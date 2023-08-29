90 Day: Holly Feels 'Betrayed' After Wayne Owns Up to Money Woes — Then Abandons Her on the Roadside

After Holly learned some dream-destroying information on Sunday's '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way', she worried that "secrets" could ultimately lead to the "demise" of her relationship with Wayne

Holly was robbed of a honeymoon — and a ride — on Monday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

After her fiancé Wayne came clean about his dire financial situation, Holly stepped out of the plumber’s office for some air in such a state of distress she didn't even have on shoes. Not too long after, she she saw his car zipping down the street and asked producers, “He just bolted?”

”I don’t know what to do,” she said. “Our wedding is supposed to be a week from now, and how are you gonna marry someone when they’re, like — I don’t know what that was. What kind of person would leave their fiancée stuck in the middle of nowhere?”

TLC

Holly — who'd just moved to South Africa to be with Wayne — felt helpless and “betrayed” without him. “He knows I don’t know my way around here and he just took off?” she wondered aloud in exasperation.

She continued, “He’s 'so concerned about my safety' but in that moment, I’m, like, in a gutter on the side of the road. He didn’t even come get me. I’m really shocked by that.”



TLC

Eventually, Wayne circled back to his office, where he and confronted their communication issues head on.

For Holly, Wayne's financial failings were his biggest red flag — it was his refusal to be open about his problems with her, his soon-to-be wife. Holly wanted to shoulder her partner's burdens, while he preferred to muddle through alone.

“You are part of my life, you’re not part of my business,” Wayne insisted.

“I can see it’s not like he’s being mean or cold," Holly acknowledged in a confessional interview. She recognized that Wayne was "feeling really emotional and he doesn’t know how to express himself."

"But," she added, "I don’t want to be in a relationship with secrets. Eventually, that’s gonna be the demise of it. It just is.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.



