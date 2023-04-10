'90 Day' 's Gabe Proposes to Isabel — and She Says Yes! — After Getting Her 'Very Happy' Father's Blessing

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Gabe secured Isabel's father's blessing before popping the question

TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada are engaged after the latest episode featured his sweet proposal — and she said yes!

On Sunday's installment of the TLC series, the couple visit the pottery studio where (unbeknownst to Isabel) Gabe had made her a plate that he would use to pop the question. At first, Isabel wasn't sure why they were returning to the place he had taken her children Sara and Miguel just days before.

Related:90 Day: Gabe Asks for Isabel's Kids' Blessing to Marry Her

"I didn't know it was so important to Gabe," Isabel said, assuming Gabe loves pottery — since he's been to the studio twice in one week.

TLC

When Gabe showed off their work, she was shocked to find a ring — and a plate that read: "Will you marry me?"

The couple embraced and shared a romantic moment as Isabel slipped the ring on her finger. "It was a beautiful moment because I really wanted it," Isabel told cameras in Spanish. "I wished for it, but I didn't know it was going to be so soon."

Related:90 Day: Isabel Says She's 'Very Lucky' for Her Parents' 'Respectful, Loving' Acceptance of Gabe as Transgender

Gabe told Isabel he'd received not only her father's blessing but also the green light from her kids to marry. Isabel shared just how much that meant to her in a confessional.

TLC

"To have the consent of the children, he practically asked the kids' permission first to keep going with what he had in mind," she added tearfully. "Obviously to me it's very important to see three of the people I love most in this world happy together and planning things for everyone's future. For me, it's complete happiness."

Related:90 Day's Isabel Hopes Gabe Will 'Take on the Role of Father' to Her Kids as He Joins Family

TLC

Earlier in the episode, Gabe had asked Isabel's father for his blessing. The question came shortly after Gabe had a heart-to-heart with the father about his transition from female to male. Though the father is known as conservative and religious, he welcomed Gabe with open arms when he came out.

Story continues

Isabel's dad told Gabe he has his blessing to propose to Isabel. "I'm speechless," the father said in Spanish. He soon found the words to support their future union. "I think it's great."

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day's Gabe Shows Isabel's Father Photos of Himself Before Transition: 'I Wanted to Die'

"I have wanted Isabel to be able to settle down," he said. "Now that we are getting to know each other well, I see that this is the opportunity. If you two come to this agreement, we will, especially me, be very happy to see you together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.