90 Day Fiancé UK confirms cast and new season details

90 Day Fiancé UK has officially announced its season two cast, giving fans a little a taste of all the drama to come.

Six Brits and their long-distance lovers will navigate their relationships over the course of 90 days to find out if their love is "the real deal" on the discovery+ show, bringing viewers everything from "suspicious friends and cynical families to sweet reunions and epic trips across the globe".

First up is hairdresser Shane (27, Devon) and barber Mert (28, Turkey), who met in Turkey last summer before beginning a whirlwind romance.

The couple can't legally marry in Turkey, but Shane is looking into applying for a visa so that they can live together in the UK.

Father-of-two Michael (37, Essex) and Mercy (28, Kenya) found love on a dating app back in 2021, and now they're planning their wedding. However, Michael's friends are convinced that Mercy is conning him. Is Michael blinded by love?

Single mum Louise (39, Gloucester) and rapper Jose (29, Colombia) met on social media over a year ago and immediately hit it off. While Louise and Jose are eager to start a family, Louise's loved ones (including her 21-year-old son) don't think he has the best intentions and believe that Jose could even be using her for a visa.

Dad Robert (47, Glasgow) and Assel (35, Kazakhstan) have been together since 2021, but Assel is yet to tell Robert she loves him, even though he's told her. Assel has been working on "improving" Robert and their relationship will be put to the ultimate test when they spend their first Christmas together.

Self-confessed "princess" Tionne (21, Derby) has already picked out the pricey ring she wants her partner David (24, Dominican Republic) to buy for her, but will David be able to afford Tionne's extravagant lifestyle when they're married?

Rebekah (27, Chesterfield) and Cristian (29, Argentina) have already booked a venue for their wedding later this month, so the pressure is on them right now.

There's also a couple of familiar faces on the new series, as series one couple Kadie (27, West Yorkshire) and Alejandro (31, Mexico) are back for more, but their relationship hits a few bumps in the road as they prepare for their big day.

90 Day Fiancé UK will be available to stream on discovery+ from July 16.





