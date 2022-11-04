90 Day Fiancé Star Stacey Silva Shares All the Details on Her New 'Rare' 15-Carat Wedding Ring

Emily Strohm
·2 min read
90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding

Stacey Silva

When Stacey Silva married husband Florian Sukaj for the second time, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star knew she wanted a special piece of jewelry to commemorate the occasion. She also knew it was time to bring on the bling.

Silva, 48, and Sukaj exchanged vows (again!) on Nov. 3 at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut. The couple originally married in April 2020, in a small ceremony with just the two of them and their officiant.

"We choose a rare new ring for our vow renewal because it is a beautiful tanzanite rare ring to symbolize our love," she tells PEOPLE of the 15-carat tanzanite-and-diamond Effy Hematian ring. "It's beautiful and we picked it out together. It's a one-of-a-kind piece. I believe there was only a few made in the world — it's stunning."

90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding

Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

Silva, who also wore her previous diamond engagement ring, says she knew immediately that the stone was meant for her.

"It's very, very glamorous and beautiful and very rare like me," she says. "And when we saw it, it was just the perfect ring. Darcey [Silva's twin sister] and I, we love our jewelry. We love our rings, we love our bling and he wanted to make me happy and no one else."

RELATED: '90 Day Fiancé' Star Stacey Silva Marries Florian Sukaj for the Second Time: 'Our Love Has Survived'

The bride wore a custom gown by Albanian American designer Katerina Bocci. "Her dresses are very haute couture," says Silva. "She just made my dream dress come true. It's the most beautiful, spectacular dress I ever, ever could have ever dreamed of."

90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding
90 Day Fiance Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj Wedding

Jennifer Hathaway/True Photography

The couple enlisted wedding planner Danielle Rothweiler to put together their "modern, chic" nuptials. The ceremony and reception were decorated with shades of white, pale pink, and ivory with lots of candlelight and crystals.

"Stacey loved the idea of an all-white vibe throughout the day, so we incorporated gorgeous white florals in the ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception," says Rothweiler. "She really wanted it to feel intimate and special so they could share their marriage (finally) with their closest friends and family."

For Silva and Sukaj, finally having their wedding has been a dream come true.

"This is the moment that we've been waiting for," Silva tells PEOPLE of their nuptials. "We've been together eight years and been through so much and our love has survived. We're here now. We made it. To say our vows and have everybody [there] to witness our love for each other, we're so grateful."

Silva's planning ahead for nuptials, plus the wedding ceremony itself, can be seen on the new season of Darcey & Stacey, which premieres Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

