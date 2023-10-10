‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Leida Margaretha arrested for alleged theft, wire fraud

[Source]

"90 Day Fiancé" star Leida Margaretha was arrested in Wisconsin on charges of theft and wire fraud.

Arrest and charges: Margaretha, a 34-year-old Indonesian native, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her workplace, glass bottle decorating company Loggerhead Deco, where she worked as a bookkeeper, according to the Portage Police Department.

Margaretha is facing charges of theft from a business setting, fraudulent data alteration, forgery and wire fraud against a financial institution. She was booked at the Columbia County Jail last Friday.

Portage police investigation: The investigation revealed that Margaretha made fraudulent payments and withdrawals using the company’s account information, according to police. Victims of her alleged crimes include businesses and customers in Wisconsin and in surrounding areas.

Margaretha’s association as a co-owner of a business in Arkdale was found to have facilitated the alleged crimes. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation progresses and more victims are identified. Anyone with information regarding Margaretha can contact Lt. Ben Neumann of the Portage Police Department at 608-742-2174.

About Margaretha: Margaretha rose to fame from her appearance on season 6 of the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiancé,” where she married Eric Rosenbrook. Their relationship was marked by drama, particularly involving Rosenbrook’s daughter, Alari Stark, which led to Margaretha seeking a restraining order against her stepdaughter. However, the restraining order was eventually dropped, and Margaretha expressed her desire for family harmony.

