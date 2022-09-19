90 Day Fiancé's Shaeeda, 37, Gets Prenup Revenge –– Demands Bilal Try for Baby by 40

Giovana Gelhoren
·7 min read
90 Day Fiance. TLC
90 Day Fiance. TLC

TLC

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Shaeeda has baby fever, but her new husband, Bilal, certainly does not.

During this week's episode of the reality show, Shaeeda, 37, couldn't help but get excited when she found the baby section of a store while she was out "decor shopping" with Bilal, 42.

"He has kids already, I don't have any kids," she told two store clerks. "She don't need to be in here right now," Bilal adds after seeing her to the section. "Come in this room with me," Shaeeda says, pulling him by the arm. "There's no reason remotely for us to pass past this threshold," he says, begrudgingly entering the room.

The show then cuts to Shaeeda in the confessional where she opens up about their prenup clause stating that they must try to have a baby by the time she turns 40. "I'm like two and a half years from 40, by that time I might be too old," she says. "If I don't get a baby by 40, he's going to pay."

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé: Shaeeda Agrees to Sign Prenup Before Marrying Bilal – But Not Without 'Business' Deal

"Why do you want to talk about this stuff right now?" Bilal asks, to which she responds, "because I just want a baby."

"Sweetheart, you wanted to go furniture shopping," he says, smiling. Shaeeda continues, holding his face, "I know, but I didn't know this was attached to the furniture store, it's like God is telling us something."

"I know what you did," he says, "you totally put the okey-doke on me, you planned this." After she denies it was planned, he says, "Because we're not having a child this year, we've got to know each other, got to do some things we want to do."

Bilal continues, now lifting some baby clothes off the hanger, "'cause when one of these happen, life as you know stops."

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé: Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick'

90 Day Fiance. TLC
90 Day Fiance. TLC

TLC

"She's jumping the gun, the whole kid thing," Bilal says in a confessional. "I thought we had this settled considering that she wanted to put this thing in the prenuptial agreement about when we're going to plan on having children, but we're not ready to have a child. We have to work on living together first."

Back in the store, the couple starts to walk out as Shaeeda asks, "maybe we will see a fertility specialist next week?'

"Baby, why do you need to go see a fertility doctor?" Bilal responds. "If you truly wanted to do it, I'll do it. However, we haven't even tried to have children."

Shaeeda replies, "it's good to plan ahead." She continues, justifying a potential visit, "Listen, I think the doctor would give us advice when it comes to having children, he will let me know how much time that I have, that's all. That's what I want to hear."

"Bilal just doesn't get it," she says in the confessional. "Seeing a doctor can help us understand what we need to do to prepare for the future. He needs to take my timetable and health seriously because I'm getting older and this could be my last chance and trust me, I'm not going to waste it."

90 Day Fiance cast
90 Day Fiance cast

TLC

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé: Shaeeda Fears She Must 'Pay the Price' for Bilal's Past When He Won't Drop Prenup Talk

During a July episode of the show, viewers saw the conversation behind the unique prenup clause.

"I just want something that belongs to me, and that was all I was basically trying to say, and I feel like – I feel like I didn't know how to say it," Shaeeda shared with her fiancé, who nodded his head in response, "I understand."

Continuing, Shaeeda added, "I want something else. I would like to have a child before 40."

"Um, there's some people, they can try to have children and they may – it takes time to have children," Bilal attempted to explain.

"When it comes to that, that is like beyond our control, but I just want you to have that same, like, eagerness to have a child," Shaeeda clarified.

"Yeah, I mean, I guess so," Bilal said as he looks down at the ground.

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Blindsides Shaeeda with a Prenup Conversation That 'Definitely Backfired'

But Shaeeda was not thrilled with his response. "'I guess so?' I need an answer," she pleaded with him. "We are days away from getting married, Bilal. 'Guess so' is not an answer. It's either 'yes' or 'no.'"

"And you want to have a child before you turn 40?" Bilal confirmed.

"Yeah, it was just like, we are on the same page when it comes to having children," Shaeeda said. "And I would like to see it in writing as well if that's okay."

Bilal took a moment before he responded, "I can – I can agree to that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In a confessional, Bilal opened up about what it means to him that Shaeeda is agreeing to the prenup idea.

"The fact that Shaeeda is willing to sign this agreement even though she necessarily didn't want to, I mean, she's willing to compromise," he said. "And I'm definitely willing to compromise as well, so whatever she wants to put in there, I'm 100 percent into putting that in there as well too."

But Bilal shared why he is hesitant about having children, noting that it's more about the timing. "I don't think right now at this very moment would be the best decision to have a child," he said.

"I just have concerns of having children too early because with her coming to the country and so much other different things, I feel like it could be too much on us," Bilal admitted to the camera. "But I'm willing to do whatever it takes to not lose her."

Cutting back to their conversation, Shaeeda tells Bilal to "shake hands on that," referencing their new terms. Laughing, Bilal goes for Shaeeda's hand with just his pinky finger: "Ok, is it pinky – we don't – you guys don't do pinky swear?"

"Whole five fingers, whole five fingers," Shaeeda shook her head as she opened up her fiancé's hand to shake on their agreement.

"Oh, we're like business. This is business," Bilal joked.

"Business," Shaeeda repeated before the clip ends on her saying, "I'm thinking like an American."

90 Day Fiancé: Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick' Hi there, can I please a screengrab of the three of them from the video clip for tout? and then another screengrab of his ex with his current wife shaeeda please? thank u! video is ready @ 6311603916112
90 Day Fiancé: Bilal's Ex Says His Attempt to Quell 'Bad Blood' Is About to Go 'Real Left, Real Quick' Hi there, can I please a screengrab of the three of them from the video clip for tout? and then another screengrab of his ex with his current wife shaeeda please? thank u! video is ready @ 6311603916112

TLC

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: Bilal Says He 'Purposely' Hides Upscale Lifestyle from Fiancée Shaeeda

The prenup has been a sore subject in conversation for the couple before since Shaeeda felt blindsided when Bilal first brought up the papers given that she moved from Trinidad and Tobago to the U.S. to be with him.

"I am in complete shock right now," Shaeeda said in a confessional interview. "Before I came here, Bilal had only mentioned the idea of a prenuptial agreement, and I was adamant that it was not for me. And we didn't speak about it again. I did not even know that he was still thinking about a prenuptial agreement, let alone having a lawyer write up a copy."

In an exclusive sneak peek from another episode, the then-fiancés had still not settled the matter as Bilal asked Shaeeda, "Do you ever plan on cheating on me? Do you ever plan on divorcing me? Okay, well, [the prenup papers] right here doesn't matter."

"I feel as if Bilal doesn't trust me," Shaeeda told the cameras. "I know that when he got married he was thinking like me, like it's going to be forever — and his wife left him, so I think he has some trust issues, and I feel like I have to pay the price for everything that has happened to him in his past."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

Latest Stories

  • Parks and town halls across Northern Ireland to show Queen’s funeral

    Live feeds of the procession before the funeral will be shown at a number of venues on Monday.

  • 90 Day Fiancé : Michael Asks Angela for $5K to Delete Instagram So Girls Can't DM Him

    The twosome have faced lots of hardship as they've worked to maintain their long-distance marriage for two years

  • 90 Day Fiancé's Kim Tells Usman to 'Go Look for 5,000 Wives' and Searches for Flights After Polygamy Fight

    Kim Menzies started looking for flights home after a fight with Usman "Soja Boy" Uman may have ended their relationship

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Report: Oilers, Flames appear most likely to land ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen

    Jake Virtanen is aiming for an NHL return, and two Alberta teams appear to have emerged as the frontrunners to land the former Canucks forward.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his