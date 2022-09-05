90 Day Fiancé Recap: Sumit's Mother Says He's Uninvited to Her Funeral After Marrying Jenny. TLC

TLC

Sumit continues to face harsh rejection from his parents.

On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After the reality star's mom Sahna disinvited Sumit, 33, to her and her husband's funeral after finding out about his marriage to Jenny, an American woman who is 30 years his senior.

"It doesn't seem like you're our son," Sahna said. "You won't be invited to anything. Even your mother and father's funeral when we die."

"You will pay for your actions in your next life," she affirmed.

90 Day Fiancé Recap: Sumit's Mother Says He's Uninvited to Her Funeral After Marrying Jenny. TLC

TLC

RELATED: '90 Days Fiancé' 's Jenny and Sumit Marry in Secret Ceremony 10 Years After Meeting Online

In a confessional, Sumit described the moment as "like somebody put your hand in your mouth and rip your heart out of the chest" before adding that without his mom, "I'm [an] outcast here in India."

His mom appeared to be more upset as the conversation continued to the point she was giving Sumit an ultimatum between his parents and his wife.

"Don't ever show your face at home," his mom said. "And I don't want to see you. That's it that's all I'm gonna say and go."

"We do not have a need for your love or your kindness," she added. "It's either Jenny or your father and mother."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

What followed was a heartbreaking scene for both Sumit and his family when they left his house. Despite the intense argument, Sumit attempted to comfort his mom by hugging her before she got into a car.

Reflecting on the meeting, Sahna said in a confession, "I never gave him permission, and now he's saying all this in order to get me to agree, but I will never do it. I won't. I will never accept Jenny."

When Sumit returned to his house to speak with Jenny, 63, he got involved in another heated situation after Jenny yelled at him for leaving her alone and choosing his mom over her.

Story continues

"The situation is getting worse and worse, my mother just disowned me," Sumit addressed the scene in a confessional. "So right now I need Jenny's support. And I need to know that she's going to be there for me because I just sacrificed my family for the woman I love. And she's screaming at me. That is not acceptable."

Jenny, 63 (Palm Springs, Calif.) and Sumit, 33 (India)

ANIL CHAWLA/TLC

RELATED: '90 Day Fiancé' 's Sumit Reveals He's Already Married in Shocking' The Other Way ' Episode

In last week's episode, after 10 years of dating, Sumit eventually revealed to his family that he did tie the knot with Jenny against his parent's wishes.

His mother later burst into tears telling Sumit, "If you're ever at my door, I will insult you and throw you out. Never again."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.