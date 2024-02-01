“90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”'s“ ”Nicole and Mahmoud Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary: 'I Cherish Every Moment'

Nicole and Mahmoud were last seen on screen planning their move to America after years of culture clash on modesty in Egypt

Mahmoud Sherbiny/Instagram Mahmoud and Nicole celebrate their 5 year wedding anniversary.

Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way are halfway to a decade!

The couple, whose tumultuous love story has been chronicled on the TLC show, marked five years since their wedding this week. In a sweet Instagram video shared Thursday morning, Mahmoud captured some of his favorite moments with Nicole.

“Happy 5th anniversary to the love of my life! Words can’t express how grateful I am to have you by my side,” he wrote. “You bring joy, love, and laughter to my days, and I cherish every moment we spend together.”

Mahmoud’s post concluded, “Thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Here’s to many more years of love and happiness together. I love you endlessly, my beautiful wife❤️😘👩🏻‍🦰😘❤️”

U.S. citizen Nicole and Egyptian Mahmoud nearly split multiple times on 90 Day because of their cultural and religious differences. Nicole, who has a passion for fashion, wasn’t necessarily up for the strict Muslim dress code Mahmoud hoped she'd adopt, and the pair were often shown often fighting about Nicole's desire for independence.

“You have more freedom than any wife I could have," Mahmoud argued one episode.



Nicole even packed her belongings to return to America a few times, but the decision to end their relationship never lasted, and the pair have seemingly remained strong through both scandal and the questions of their castmates on the reality show's infamous tell-all episode.

The last viewers saw of the pair, Nicole had returned to America to prepare for Mahmoud’s arrival in her country. A video shared by Mahmoud in August details “what I really miss about Egypt,” seemingly implying he’s made the move to America.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.



