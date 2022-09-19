90 Day Fiancé : Michael Asks Angela for $5K to Delete Instagram So Girls Can't DM Him

Dory Jackson
·4 min read
As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela poses for photos in Vidalia, GA
As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela poses for photos in Vidalia, GA

Jessica McGowan Photography

Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi at odds.

In this week's episode, Angela, 56, diverted from her plan to make Michael, 34, feel "extra loved" as he spent his birthday away from her. Instead, her focus was on trying to "fix things" between them.

Upon hopping on a video call with Michael, Angela began by wishing him a happy birthday before asking how he spent the day. But Michael said he stayed in because he's "financially buoyant."

"I mean, I don't have more cash on me, so I had to stay at home," he said. "Remember? I told you to send me some money, but you refused."

Angela then responded, "I refused? Why did I refuse?"

As Michael attempted to answer her, Angela shouted back, "Because you're an idiot."

"You have been blessed all these four years and now you want to be ungrateful, mother f---er," she said in a confessional. "I've always provided Michael with enough money to live on so he can make payments on his car, keep his phone on, have a TV. So where is that damn money going if he's asking for more?"

Angela added, "He had the nerve to threaten me — he would take down his Instagram, only if I send him $5,000. Now how much shadier can he get?"

Continuing her conversation with Michael, Angela accused him of blocking her and "talking to women" on Instagram. After pleading with her not to shout, Angela said, "I will shout because this is what you've done to me."

Michael then told the cameras that Angela "wants to control everything." He also doesn't think him having social media is "a big deal," calling her concern "crazy."

At one point, Angela requested that he delete his Instagram account. But Michael said, "I am not taking it down, and that is it."

Angela then ended the phone call. Afterward, she expressed her concerns with Michael's Instagram page, saying it's made him a "social media whore."

"His feed and comments are filled with women, and who knows what in the hell happens in his DM," she said in a confessional. "Would you trust your husband if you he was flirting with other women on social media? No, you wouldn't. And if you say yes, you're telling a damn lie."

Through tears, Angela added, "I don't even know if I know Michael at this point."

Michael then called her back to get an update on his visa application process, leading Angela to call him out. She feels as if he does "nothing" to ensure the longevity of their relationship.

Later in the episode, Angela spoke to her daughter Skyla about her marital problems while dining out with their family. Skyla brought up the fact that Angela has taken a hypocritical stance on Michael's social media habits, explaining that her developing and communicating with an online crush is "playing games."

"Maybe I did grow a little social media crush," she said. "Is Billy good-looking? God damn, absolutely. It'd take a damn dumbass not to know that. But I'm a one-man woman. I don't cheat. My husband's not complimenting me, my husband ain't talking to me."

Skyla then said, "You're looking for attention that Michael's not giving you."

In a confessional, Skyla said she thinks her mother should "end it" with Michael. She also believes Michael sees Angela as "an opportunity to come over to America" and that it's been "easy to play" her mom.

When Skyla asked when her mother planned to end it, Angela said she takes her vows seriously. Angela also said she wanted to visit Nigeria to see whether it's worth maintaining the relationship going forward.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

