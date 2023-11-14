“90 Day Fiancé:” Mary Walks Back on Marriage and Kimberly Questions Cow Dung Rituals

Additionally, one '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' husband decided he’d had enough and seemingly ended his marriage on Christmas

TLC Kimberly, Mary, and Sarper on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Monday’s episode of 90 Day Finacé: The Other Way featured big changes — and big decisions — for the couples.

Mary fled home in contemplation of her upcoming wedding to Brandan, while Kimberly settled into her new routine as a homemaker. Both women were left with questions about the competence of their partner, be it because of video game obsessions or cultural rituals. Others came to make or break conclusions in their relationships — with one couple’s apparent decision to divorce.

Here’s the drama that befell each couple — and if their relationship made it through.

Mary and Brandan

TLC Mary gets emotional about the possibility of marrying Brandan.

Brandan wasn’t featured on Monday night’s episode, which showed the eve of his wedding to Mary. Though the wedding should be a happy day, Mary broke down while evaluating if marriage was best for their relationship. Her reasoning lies in their recent arguments regarding Brandan not helping his pregnant wife at home, or with work, and instead spends his days playing video games.

Mary fled to her local church and surprisingly, Brandan’s mom followed. Though the women haven’t seen eye to eye in the past, the American mother comforted Mary through her difficult thoughts.

“I'm stressed because it's always me budgeting money and taking care of the debt, and he knows to himself that he's not helping me,” Mary told his mom. “I'm really worried and I'm now [50/50 on marrying] Brandan because I don't want to live with a man like that.”

His mom validated her concerns about the gaming. “I will be more than happy to discuss with him the amount of time he plays on his damn video games. It's been a thing since he was a kid, trust me,” she said.

Brandan’s mom also offered some valuable advice. She said a lack of financial planning was “a huge concern of mine when he was in America, before he came here.”

"His whole thing was, 'I don't care, mom. I just need to be with her,'" she added. "And that's romantic and all, but that is not what you can survive on. And that was a big reason why I didn't want him to come. It wasn't just that I didn't think you guys should be together."

The heart-to-heart ended with Mary apologizing to the mother for her past, possessive behavior, saying, “I just want to say sorry for my overthinking before, and that affects your relationship with Brandan.”

They left on good terms. “It did affect my relationship with Brandon, but I do feel that now that I've been here, you are going to make a great mother and you will have the ability and potential to be a really great wife,” the mom responded.

Kimberly and TJ

TLC Kimberly expresses distaste with the new smells of her home.

Kimberly officially became a woman of the house in TJ’s family, which meant she had to abide by their Indian traditions. This started with a new altar in her home, and ended with a blessing of the kitchen — something Kimberly just couldn’t get behind.

Her new mother and brother-in-law visited the upstairs condo TJ renovated for them with gifts of cow dung and urine. Kimberly questioned why the dung was part of a kitchen ritual, and how the mother cleaned the feces after lighting it on fire. “I just don't understand why there's cow manure in the kitchen,” she told Yash, TJ’s brother.

"Cow is considered God," he said, adding, "It has some antimicrobial properties. So this is why it is used to purify the things."

Kimberly had enough when she saw the mother-in-law cleaning the mess from the counter with a rag she used to clean the whole house. “I try to be very respectful of their customs, their culture and everything like that, but I draw the line. I draw my boundaries at this right here. This is disgusting,” she told the cameras.

Yash then sprinkled cow urine around the home, which Kimberly wasn't thrilled by. “I don't want my house to smell like a petting zoo. It really smells like cow poop in the house now,” she said.

Though Kimberly tried to call for TJ, no aid came to stop the ritual. “I love TJ's culture. I like what it stands for,” she said. “I like everything it's rooted in. But I'm not all about TJ's family overpowering me in my own home. Purifying my home with cow dung is never going to happen again.”

Shekinah and Sarper

TLC Shekinah and Sarper argue about their future at the spa.



It’s all or nothing for Shekinah and Sarper,

After a conversation with his parents, in which they expressed how “badly” they wanted a grandchild, he decided it was time to give Shekinah an ultimatum. “You already said what you thought about having a child, a new one. But I wanted you to reconsider because I really want to,” he told her.

Shekinah asked Sarper if it was really his opinion, or that of his parents, clouding their past conversations. “Do you feel like you really want that because your parents really want that and they're pressuring you, or that's the purpose of life, isn't it?” she asked.

Then, Shekinah shared her history — and why she isn’t willing to raise another child. “Maybe if you understand what I went through, you'll understand why I feel this way. Sophie's dad's always off working. He would leave me with the majority of the responsibility of raising her. Just like so incredibly hard and— ” Shekinah said.

Sarper then interjected, “And you are thinking that you can live that experience again. You don’t know me. You don't know if I have that responsibility or not.”

With Shekinah still not into the idea of having a baby, Sarper responded with anger: “We can live together no problem till we get bored with each other. And then you go back to your country. If we are not seeing the future, if you don't want a kid, yeah that’s it.”

Shekinah told him, “You sound like a little spoiled brat right now,” before Sarper questioned if her “rejection” was “karma” for the “2500” women he’s slept with.

Daniele and Yohan

TLC Yohan ends his marriage to Daniele.

It’s over for Daniele and Yohan.

The husband admitted he’d had enough of their marriage while the pair were preparing to give Christmas gifts to kids in their neighborhood. “I’m leaving. I’m not staying here with you. I’m tired. I’ve put up with too much of your crap. That’s it,” he said while the pair began discussing finances again.

Daniele didn’t see the split coming and immediately broke down into tears. “I’ve given you everything I have. How can you do that?” she asked him.

To the cameras, Daniele explained a little more of her perspective. “I can't even process what's happening right now. I don't think that Yohan values our relationship the same way I do,” she said. “I gave him the benefit of the doubt and I gave him the benefit of the doubt and believed that we could work through everything. And now, I feel like this relationship is over.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.



People