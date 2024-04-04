“90 Day Fiancé”’s Liz Woods Has Moved Back to San Diego After Split From ‘Big Ed’ Brown

The TLC star previously moved to Arkansas with her now ex to be closer to his family

TLC;Elizabeth Marie/Instagram 'Big Ed' Brown (left) and Liz Woods (right).

90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth “Liz” Woods is moving on.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories on April 3, Woods confirmed she has moved back to San Diego from Arkansas, where she lived with her now ex-fiancé "Big Ed" Brown.

The clip shows Liz, 30, working behind the bar at a restaurant that she tags as Encontro North Park in the location. She is all smiles as she places a drink down in front of the person filming while T-Pain’s “Bartender” plays in the background.

“My baby and friends came to visit me,” she added in white text. The video appears to have been first shared by one of her friends, who joked in their caption, “I’m just here to annoy her 😍😂.”

Elizabeth Marie/Instagram Liz Woods working the bar at a restaurant in San Diego

This is the first time fans are seeing the TLC star back in San Diego since she seemingly confirmed her latest split from Brown, 58, in February.

Woods clued fans in on the breakup after she posted a series of Instagram Stories of her celebrating the birthday of a new mystery man who she appeared to be head over heels for.

“Happy birthday bebe,” she wrote on one snap of the pair clinking glasses. “I hope his mom knows that her son is taking good care of someone’s daughter,” she added on a second photo of the unnamed man’s arms wrapped around her waist.

Liz Woods/Instagram Liz Woods and her mystery man

“Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur played in the background of the last shot, in which Woods is wrapped in the man’s arms. She made sure to include the lyrics: “I’m so in love with you and I hope you know.”

Edward Allen Brown/Instagram 'Big Ed' Brown and Liz Woods

Woods and Brown’s tumultuous relationship has been documented by 90 Day cameras throughout the franchise. The pair have broken up and gotten back together more than 11 times on the show following a series of dramatic incidents.

Some of their more intense moments include Woods throwing her engagement ring into a bush, Brown accusing her of being romantically involved with a woman, and Woods losing trust in Brown after he confessed to texting his ex-fiancée Rosemarie Vega.

The exes first got engaged in November 2021, PEOPLE exclusively revealed, and Brown has since built a relationship with Woods’ 10-year-old daughter Ryleigh before the split.

