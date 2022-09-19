90 Day Fiancé's Kim Tells Usman to 'Go Look for 5,000 Wives' and Searches for Flights After Polygamy Fight

Kelly Wynne
·3 min read
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
TLC Kim and Usman from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

Is it over for Kim Menzies and Usman "Soja Boy" Umar?

Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? ended on a cliffhanger that could decide their fate. Though Kim, 50, has only just arrived in Nigeria, she may be flying home after a blowout argument with Usman, 32.

"If this is not healthy for us, it's better we call it off," Usman said before Kim began looking for plane tickets. "I think I'm just gonna try to go home," she responds. "I'm going to look for a plane ticket. I'll borrow the money from somebody. You go look for 5,000 wives."

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé's Kim Hurls Milkshake at Usman After He Tries to Persuade Her to Allow Second Wife

The episode focused largely on Usman's idea of taking a second wife — a decision that's important in his culture. Because of their age difference, Kim formerly agreed to allow Usman to take one additional wife that could bear children, as long as he promised she'd never have to cross paths with the second wife.

On Sunday's episode, though, Usman suggested they adjust that agreement to permit him to take on three additional wives in order to have more children faster. "I have the potential to have nine [kids], you know. I don't want to take [a] long time so why not have two more wives plus you four?" Usman said.

"No, there's no way … I can barely deal with one," Kim replied. "I don't give a damn."

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé's Kim Admits Putting Relationship with Usman at Risk, Vows 'Never' to Date Again

90 Day Fiancé's Kim Reconsiders Letting Usman to Have a Second Wife: 'Your A-- Is Pissing Me Off'
TLC Kim and Usman

The argument accelerated to the point of Kim hurling a milkshake at Usman and storming out of the restaurant.

Back at the hotel, a fight ensued between the couple about which one of them has sacrificed more to support the other's cultural expectations.

"I feel like I'm doing everything to adapt to your culture. Everything," Kim said. "We had sex," Usman adds, "That's not my culture without getting married to you. I did that to adapt to your culture."

Kim sees her isolation in Nigeria as the bigger sacrifice. "I'm in a f---ing country by myself with somebody who supposedly loves me that I'm willing to go meet his family, take a second wife — you don't think this is a lot for me?"

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Kim Plans Proposal to Usman — and a Second Wife So They Can Have Children

In a confessional, Usman claims "It is so obvious that Kimberly's jealous because of second wife," and admits their relationship may not work if she can't be accepting of his traditions.

Kim seems to own up to this in her own confessional, saying she was unaware that both wives would be seen as equals. "I didn't know that the first wife and the second wife, they're like, equal love. It's bulls—- to me," she said. "Usman isn't always completely honest with me about things, but he'll turn it around to make it like I'm the crazy one."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

