90 Day Fiancé 's Jorge Nava Reveals How He Lost 133 Lbs. While in Prison

Jorge Nava is a changed man.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum — who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison in 2018 for possession of drugs with the intention to sell — opened up about how his time behind bars has affected both his life and body in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday.

Sharing that he weighed 318 lbs. when he went into prison and was 185 lbs. when he was released, Nava attributed his dramatic weight loss to a shift in his attitude on the world.

"Being in solitary confinement for a little bit, you kind of get to think a lot," he said. "You get to read a lot of books and kind of change your mindset on things. I got the taste of success a little bit when I was able to change my mindset to change my personal appearance, like, with literally a small seed."

One of the books Nava read while in prison was Tony Robbins' Awaken the Giant Within, which he said "gave me the motivation to change myself."

"It has to be something that you choose to do," he shared, explaining that he initially felt "hopeless" and "powerless" through the process.

"It wasn't until going through all of this that I was able to see that I shouldn't try to control what's going on out in the outside, but try to change what was within, and that little change sparked everything that has happened now," Nava said.

According to the former reality star, his time in prison also allowed him to readjust his focus and work on his goals.

"I feel like I've been procrastinating in my past," he said. "I was like, 'I'll get to it when I get to it,' and now I'm just with the mindset like, 'I have to get it done, there's only a little bit of time.' And if you keep procrastinating, you never get to accomplish any of your goals. And now I'm like, no matter what, even if I fail, I still try, I still plan another way to do it. And to this day, I feel like I accomplished mostly everything I've envisioned when I was locked away."

"It was able to change me to a better person," he added.

Since his prison release, Nava — has found love with girlfriend Rhoda Blau. The couple, who went public with their relationship last June, announced the birth of their first child — a daughter name Zara — in April.

Speaking about his current lifestyle, Nava admitted that he's gained about 35 lbs. of "daddy weight" these days, but is perfectly fine with where he stands today.

"I still feel healthy," he told ET. "When I was 185, I felt really, really skinny. I don't feel like I've overdone it. I guess it's kinda just maintaining a healthy diet, really. That's what it really comes down to. Like, weight loss comes to 95 percent diet, and five percent in the gym."

Nava was featured on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, with his now ex-wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

The pair have finalized their divorce since his prison release, according to Nava, and he has no ill will toward the Russian model.

"I really don't have any hate or bad feelings ... because whatever I went through has given me what I have now," he said. "I don't have any regrets."