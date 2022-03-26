90 Day Fiancé 's Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet Pregnant with Baby No. 2: 'So Ecstatic'

Elizabeth Potthast Castravet and husband Andrei Castravet are about to become a family of four.

The 90 Day Fiancé alums announced Elizabeth is pregnant with their second child Friday on Instagram as the reality star, 30, displayed her baby bump in a beachside family photo with Andrei, 36, and their 3-year-old daughter Eleanor Louise.

"We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2!" Elizabeth wrote in the caption. "Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma!⁣ We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us!"

Andrei shared the photo as well, posting his own announcement. "We are pleased to announce that due to hard work and a good attitude we will be promoting our daughter to big sister," the proud dad wrote.

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé Stars Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet Welcome Daughter Eleanor Louise

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava Welcomes Second Baby with Girlfriend

Their news was met with congratulatory comments from some fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars. "Congratulations!!!" wrote Jovi Dufren. "Yayyyyyy!!!! A huge congratulations!!!!" Loren Brovarnik commented. "Congrats!!" Cortney Reardanz replied. Natalie Mordovtseva commented with some celebratory emojis.

The couple appeared on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, during which they got married in Elizabeth's hometown of Tampa, Fla. They later had a second wedding in Andrei's native Moldova, which aired on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

RELATED VIDEO: 90 Day Fiancé Announces 2 New Spinoffs Featuring Fan-Favorite Couples — Get a Sneak Peek!

Elizabeth and Andrei welcomed their first child Eleanor in January 2019. "We welcomed her on Jan. 23 at 6:13 a.m., weighing in at 6 lbs., 11 oz.," they announced in a statement to E! News.

"This is such a joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three," the parents added. "Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey."