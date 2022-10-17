90 Day Fiancé : Ed Kicks Out 'Dumb' Liz After She Tosses Her $13K Engagement Ring 'in a Bush' amid Fight

90 Day Bares All Liz and Big Ed

It may be over for Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods.

Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw the continuation of a blowout fight between Ed, 57, and Liz, 29, which may end their engagement for good.

Ed appeared to be done with the relationship entirely after Liz threw her engagement ring in the grass and left it behind. When she returned home, Ed noticed the ring missing and questioned how Liz could be so careless to abandon her ring during an argument.

In the middle of the fight — which saw Liz call Ed "not that attractive" — he asked, "Where's the $13,000 ring I bought you?"

"Probably in a f---ing bush," Liz responded.

Ed was immediately speechless. "Oh, I hope you're kidding me," he said. "You threw a $13,000 ring in a bush?" Liz then confirmed, "100 percent."

If the rest of the argument wasn't enough, Ed said Liz's decision to ditch the ring was a telltale sign of her intelligence — and their potential future. "You are dumb," Ed said. "You could have used that money to help your grandparents out financially."

"You want me to pawn the ring?" Liz questioned, to which Ed said yes.

"Well, I'd rather you do that than throw it in a bush," he said, before explaining to cameras why Liz's decision to discard the ring was the final straw.

"That was a $13,000 ring that means nothing to her," he said. "In this moment, I realize this is it. That's the icing on the cake. The ring in a symbol of, you know, our love. Even though she's mad, it's the worst possible thing she could have done."

The conversation ended with a finality. "You're not getting anything," Ed told Liz. "You're out of my life."

Liz offered a final rebuttal. "I know that I'm innocent in this, and I'm sorry that you're insecure," she said.

Earlier in the evening, Liz and Ed entertained family and friends at their engagement party. At the party, though, Ed witnessed a female friend of Liz's grab her by the arm — in what he called a disagreement that looked romantic in nature. He then accused Liz of having a relationship with the woman in the past, though Liz has never claimed to be anything but straight.

Sunday night's episode also showed Ed asking Liz if she's a lesbian, which she adamantly denied.

Because of the argument, Ed told Liz — via a producers phone — to leave her ring and pack her bags, calling off the engagement. Liz took the direction literally, leaving her ring in nature and returning home bare-handed.

