90 Day Fiancé 's Ed Asks Rose to Take an STD Test: 'I Want to Know I Can Trust Her'

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star “Big Ed” wants some answers from Rosemarie.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of the TLC reality series, Ed, who is from San Diego, California, asks his girlfriend Rose, who is from the Philippines, to take an STD test.

“I know you’re tired of me asking about your past and I don’t want to do that anymore,” Ed, 54, tells Rose as they sit across from one another at a restaurant in her home country. “I want to put it behind us.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But, he adds, he has a “favor” to ask of her.

“So there’s a test that you can take,” he says. “It’s a test for um, for um — I don’t know if you understand. It’s STD, which is, I think it’s a blood test and they just test to see, um, if you have, um, sexually transmitted disease.”

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé: Ed, 54, Covers Scalp with Mayo to ‘Look Young’ for Rose, 32, Before He Proposes

TLC

Rose, 23, looks perplexed.

“So I was asking if you’re willing to take that test,” Ed says, promising, “I will never ask you another question about your past.”

With downcast eyes, Rose sits in silence as Ed waits for a response.

Finally, she tells him, “I’m disappointed. You want to test me. I feel you [do] not trust me. I feel offended.”

While Ed insists he didn’t “mean to offend” her, he says he does need some clarity.

“Every time I asked you about your Facebook friends, every time I asked you about past relationships, you don’t want to talk about it,” he says. “So I’m not comfortable.”

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to Feature First Same-Sex Couple in Season 4

In a confessional, Rose admits to feeling “hurt” by his request.

“I finally understand what he said about STD test,” she says. “I feel hurt. I feel my heart crack.”

But from his perspective, Ed needs to be able to trust Rose.

“I want her to take the STD test because I want to know for myself that I can trust her,” he says. “And that, you know, she’s not someone that sleeps around.”

Ed and Rose are one of eight couples featured on season 4 of the hit show, which follows international couples who have an existing relationship online and travel to the other’s foreign country to meet for the first time.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.