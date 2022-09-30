90 Day Fiancé 's Debbie Admits She's 'More Scared Than Ever' After Professing Her Love to Tony

Bailey Richards
·2 min read
90 Day: The Single Life's Debbie Johnson is falling in love after years of coping with loss.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, Debbie is feeling mixed emotions as she drops off new boyfriend Tony at the airport after a romantic — and frisky! — weekend together.

"I don't want him to leave," Debbie admits. "I would rather he got to stay or I was on a plane with him."

The exchange quickly becomes a monumental moment for the new couple as Debbie prepares to share just how strong her feelings are for Tony — and worries about how he'll respond.

"I got to tell him how I'm feeling," she says. "I'm afraid of how he's going to react because we just met 36 hours ago and he's going to think I'm crazy."

After a long embrace, Debbie lays her cards on the table: "I think I'm falling in love with you."

Tony takes a short — but dramatic — pause, then replies, "I think I'm falling in love with you too."

This heartfelt moment and Tony's impending departure leave Debbie in a visibly emotional state.

"The last time I heard someone tell me that they love me was before my husband passed away," she admits. "And never in a million years did I think that I would feel this way again."

She adds of the long-distance relationship: "I don't know how this is going to work, and that terrifies me."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

