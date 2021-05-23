90 Day Fiancé 's Armando and Kenneth Wed in Romantic Mexican Ceremony: 'Excited to Finally Be Here'

True Photography

90 Day Fiancé stars Armando Rubio and Kenneth Niedermeier have tied the knot!

The first male gay couple featured on the TLC franchise got married at the Mansarda winery in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, on Saturday, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

"It's been a long time coming and we're very happy. We're excited to finally be here," Kenneth told PEOPLE about their big day.

"It was a battle in many ways, and so it's surreal to finally be able to get married," added Armando about their nuptials, which they were forced to delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We actually had a lot more time to think about it, and we planned an epic wedding and a lot of things worked out even to our advantage because we had to wait," said Kenneth, 57, joking, "We haven't killed each other. And after quarantine, that's pretty good."

"We noticed that being locked down together, it made us closer and we were able to get to know each other even more," gushed Armando, 31.

The venue's 100-guest limit made it difficult for them to invite everyone on their list, such as Armando's large extended family, but fans of the hit reality series will be happy to know that both grooms' children were in attendance.

For Kenneth, who moved to Mexico to start his life with Armando and his daughter Hannah, 8, having his own adult children present was the biggest treat.

"It means everything. I have really supportive children that have always had my back and never let me down," he said. "Having them here to witness their dad getting married after all these years is amazingly special for me."

"They love our relationship and that means the world to me," he added, holding back tears.

For the newlyweds, it was important to include their children in the ceremony. Together, they lit a unity candle to symbolize their families blending together.

"We are very family-oriented and our kids are a very important part of our lives, so we included them throughout the whole wedding in many aspects," Kenneth said of the music-filled event, which also featured dancers and a mariachi band.

The wedding venue was located in the middle of Mexico's wine country, which is where the pair would meet up before Kenneth made the big move.

"Our theme was wine, wood, vineyards, and we like the outdoors a lot," Armando said. "We like greenery, so we totally transformed the place to make it look like a garden."

"We knew that was the place, and we chose the very first venue we went to," added Kenneth. "It's just surrounded by mountains and vineyards, and it is gorgeous. I actually never dreamed that I'd be getting married in a place like this and in a different country than I was born in. It's really surreal for me!"

The theme carried over into the pair's wedding bands, which are black with a wood interlay. The pieces were engraved with their initials and wedding date, but almost didn't make it in time for the ceremony.

"I ordered some imitation rings in case they didn't come, but they came, so we didn't have to use the fake ones," laughed Kenneth. "If anybody needs some rings, I have some fake ones. I need to put them on eBay."

While they worked with a wedding planner, it was "perfectionist, over-thinker, detail-oriented" Armando who made many of the final decisions, including the menu.

"We did a Mexican-American blend," he said of the meal, which featured sopes and corn soup to start, chicken and beef as entrees, and a four-tier cake as dessert. They also offered a dessert table and a burrito stand for guests who stayed late into the night.

The emotional couple, who first met through a gay fathers support group and immediately hit it off, wrote their own vows to share their roller coaster ride of a love story.

The two became fan favorites during last year's season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, during which they navigated Armando coming out as gay to his mom and the struggles of his family accepting his relationship, so the reality star was excited for them to see their touching union. (Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way returns later this year.)

"None of my family members have ever been to a gay wedding, so it's a first for every single one of them," he said about their attendance. "I'm hoping to open up their minds and what they feel in a positive way."

"Hopefully seeing the love between us will really open their minds and hearts all the way, and they can see that love is just love," added Kenneth.

Armando and Kenneth are holding off on a big honeymoon, instead taking a trip to Mexico City next month, but their dream destination when they can finally make it happen: Switzerland.

While the two already have five children between them, they played coy about adding more, saying, "You'll have to wait and see what's happening."

In the meantime, they're just excited for their future as husbands after their lengthy battle to procure a marriage license.

"I just found the perfect person for me, so I am very happy looking into the future," Kenneth said. "I see such a bright future for me with Armando, with Hannah, with my kids."

"This is what we've been fighting for, so the fact that it finally happened is a huge triumph," added Armando.