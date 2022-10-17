90 Day Fiancé : Angela Slams Michael for Loving Car 'More Than He Loves Me' After Destructive Altercation

90 Day Fiance's Angela Slams Michael for Loving Car 'More Than He Loves Me' Destructive Altercation

It's not looking good for Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

After last week's confrontation, it appeared their marriage was over. But on this week's episode, Angela seemed to be giving it one last try.

"Last night, I was feeling all he's put me through in the past few months," Angela told the cameras. "I got it out of my system. It is what it is. There's no more talking. I don't have no more fight left."

In a voiceover from the confessional, Angela talked further about the altercation. "Last night, things got so heated. It was like, worse than a f---ing nightmare."

Angela decided it was time to leave. "So I just changed my flights and I'll be leaving Nigeria later today. And you know what? As soon as I get off the plane, I'm going to my lawyer's office and I'm filing for divorce and pulling the visas … I know when I've lost the fight. And I've lost it. It's time to go home."

Angela met her friend Rene in the gym to get rid of some stress. "Last night got pretty intense," Rene said to Angela.

"You know, Rene, what I'm remorseful for last night is that my marriage has gotten to this point," Angela said. "There's no sorry's anymore, he's cocky. Did you see how he loved the car more than me?"

The reality star continued, "I do apologize for what I did to his car. But you know what? All the shady stuff Michael is trying to pull, really makes me think that he's been talking to other women on social media. When you're hurt, you don't sit there and sugar coat s---, do you?"

"I did what I did but he brought that drama out of me," she said.

Rene then suggested that Angela meet Michael for dinner or drinks so they can try and discuss things more rationally. But Angela told the camera in the confessional that she's done.

"There's nothing left to say," she shared. "I know every relationship has its problems but Michael exhausts me. I'm 56-years-old. I can't afford to keep wasting valuable time on Michael. I deserve to be with somebody that brings me happiness and joy that's missing in my life."

But Rene disagreed with her. "Are you going to honestly feel good getting on a plane and not seeing him face to face?" she said to Angela. "You have a few more days that you booked here. Stay until tomorrow or the next day, just chill. You can't leave it like that."

After considering what Rene said, Angela decided to stay. "If I leave Nigeria today, I'll never see Michael again and honestly, I'm not sure I'm ready for that. But the fact of the matter is, the visa is a ticking clock. I don't want to be with a scammer and give him any opportunity to come to America."

The couple agreed to meet for drinks and the two started fighting almost immediately.

Angela brought up Instagram and asked to see Michael's phone. "I'm your wife, I deserve to see your phone," she said.

"For what," Michael asked.

"I want to see everything," she said while leaning toward him. "Your DMs on Instagram"

"No. I said no," Michael said. The two fought about whether she could see the phone and eventually she left. "I gave it my goddamn all. I'm real to you, you're fake to me. I'm gone. I'm getting my plane," she said.

Michael watched her leave, shaking his head.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.