90 Day Fiancé : Angela Slams Michael for Loving Car 'More Than He Loves Me' After Destructive Altercation

Tracey Harrington McCoy
·4 min read
90 Day Fiance's Angela Slams Michael for Loving Car 'More Than He Loves Me' Destructive Altercation
90 Day Fiance's Angela Slams Michael for Loving Car 'More Than He Loves Me' Destructive Altercation

TLC Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi

It's not looking good for Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

After last week's confrontation, it appeared their marriage was over. But on this week's episode, Angela seemed to be giving it one last try.

"Last night, I was feeling all he's put me through in the past few months," Angela told the cameras. "I got it out  of my system. It is what it is. There's no more talking. I don't have no more fight left."

In a voiceover from the confessional, Angela talked further about the altercation. "Last night, things got so heated. It was like, worse than a f---ing nightmare."

Angela decided it was time to leave. "So I just changed my flights and I'll be leaving Nigeria later today. And you know what? As soon as I get off the plane, I'm going to my lawyer's office and I'm filing for divorce and pulling the visas … I know when I've lost the fight. And I've lost it. It's time to go home."

90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off

TLC

RELATED:  90 Day Fiancé: Angela Threatens to 'Break the Windows' of Michael's Car When She Thinks He's Hiding from Her

Angela met her friend Rene in the gym to get rid of some stress. "Last night got pretty intense," Rene said to Angela.

"You know, Rene, what I'm remorseful for last night is that my marriage has gotten to this point," Angela said. "There's no sorry's anymore, he's cocky. Did you see how he loved the car more than me?"

The reality star continued, "I do apologize for what I did to his car. But you know what? All the shady stuff Michael is trying to pull, really makes me think that he's been talking to other women on social media. When you're hurt, you don't sit there and sugar coat s---, do you?"

"I did what I did but he brought that drama out of me," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: '90 Day Fiancé' Alums Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby Boy: 'So Filled with Joy'

Rene then suggested that Angela meet Michael for dinner or drinks so they can try and discuss things more rationally. But Angela told the camera in the confessional that she's done.

"There's nothing left to say," she shared. "I know every relationship has its problems but Michael exhausts me. I'm 56-years-old. I can't afford to keep wasting valuable time on Michael. I deserve to be with somebody that brings me happiness and joy that's missing in my life."

But Rene disagreed with her. "Are you going to honestly feel good getting on a plane and not seeing him face to face?" she said to Angela. "You have a few more days that you booked here. Stay until tomorrow or the next day, just chill. You can't leave it like that."

90 Day Fiancé Recap: Angela Questions Michael's 'Shady Behavior' After 2 Years of Long-Distance Marriage. TLC
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Angela Questions Michael's 'Shady Behavior' After 2 Years of Long-Distance Marriage. TLC

TLC Angela Deem

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Plans Revenge Outfits Before Seeing Michael After He Disses Her 112-Lb. Weight Loss

After considering what Rene said, Angela decided to stay. "If I leave Nigeria today, I'll never see Michael again and honestly, I'm not sure I'm ready for that. But the fact of the matter is, the visa is a ticking clock. I don't want to be with a scammer and give him any opportunity to come to America."

The couple agreed to meet for drinks and the two started fighting almost immediately.

Angela brought up Instagram and asked to see Michael's phone. "I'm your wife, I deserve to see your phone," she said.

"For what," Michael asked.

"I want to see everything," she said while leaning toward him. "Your DMs on Instagram"

"No. I said no," Michael said. The two fought about whether she could see the phone and eventually she left. "I gave it my goddamn all. I'm real to you, you're fake to me. I'm gone. I'm getting my plane," she said.

Michael watched her leave, shaking his head.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

Latest Stories

  • 90 Day's Sumit Says Jenny 'Broke' His Stomach, Displaced Navel 'Practicing' Kama Sutra: 'No More Cowgirl'

    "Last night, we went to a Kama Sutra class. But, it turned out to be everything the opposite of sexy," Jenny Slatten said on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

  • 90 Day Fiancé : Ed Kicks Out 'Dumb' Liz After She Tosses Her $13K Engagement Ring 'in a Bush' amid Fight

    Ed and Liz's engagement party ended in a giant fight after Ed questioned his fiancée's sexuality

  • 90 Day : Andrei Plunges Into Green Card Limbo When Elizabeth Makes Major Mistake at Immigration Interview

    "We went for an interview at the USCA office and got grilled. We were hoping to get my permanent Green Card approved. But, it didn't happen," Andrei said on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

  • 90 Day Fiancé : Usman's Mother Denounces Kim for Buying Them a Cow as a 'Bribe' to Bless Marriage

    Usman and Kim were told they could not marry — and then a cow arrived at the house to make tensions between the American woman and the Nigerian family even worse

  • Mexico bar attack leaves 12 dead in gang-plagued state

    STORY: Three people were injured in the attack in the south of Irapuato, the city government said in a statement, adding that security officials were trying to track down the assailants.The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear. An initial statement by the city had put the death toll at 11.Guanajuato, a major manufacturing hub and production site for many of the world's top carmakers, has been convulsed in recent years by brutal turf wars between rival drug gangs.On Sept. 21, gunmen shot dead 10 people in an attack at a bar in the Guanajuato town of Tarimoro, about 60 miles (96 km) southeast of Irapuato.

  • A Florida grandfather was arrested after he left his 1-year-old granddaughter 'scared and hot' in the back seat of a returned rental car, police say

    David Towner, 62, was babysitting his granddaughter when he left her in a hot rental car for 45 minutes before a Hertz employee came to rescue her.

  • Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora

    In Edison, New Jersey, a bulldozer, which has become a symbol of oppression of India’s Muslim minority, rolled down the street during a parade marking that country's Independence Day. At an event in Anaheim, California, a shouting match erupted between people celebrating the holiday and those who showed up to protest violence against Muslims in India. Indian Americans from diverse faith backgrounds have peacefully co-existed stateside for several decades.

  • Trump's Chinese restaurant rant is an 'attack on the National Archives' says the former US Archivist who served under George H.W. Bush

    Don Wilson, a former Archivist of the United States who served under George H.W. Bush, debunked Donald Trump's claims that Bush took government documents to an unsecured facility.

  • New video shows Roger Stone threatening Trump he’ll get his ‘f***ing brains beat in’ if he runs again

    ‘I’m going to public supporting impeachment. I have no choice,’ Stone says after pardon rejection

  • Chiefs do it to Bills again, get a field-goal drive in just 12 seconds

    The Bills can't stop Patrick Mahomes at the end of a half.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin