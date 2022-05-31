90 Day Fiancé Alum Deavan Clegg's Son, 3, Diagnosed with Leukemia: 'Every Parent's Worst Nightmare'

90 Day Fiancé Alum Deavan Clegg’s Son Diagnosed with Leukemia: ‘Every Parent’s Worst Nightmare’. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeOk98-FoZY/. ; Las Vegas, NV - 90 Day Fiance Star Deavan Clegg Hosts "Flawless Med Spa's" New Expansion Location at Flawless Med Spa in Las Vegas. Pictured: Deavan Clegg BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: FPA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Deavan Clegg/Instagram; FPA / BACKGRID

Deavan Clegg is asking for prayers and support as she opens up about her 3-year-old son's leukemia diagnosis.

On Tuesday, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum shared a lengthy Instagram post in which she revealed that her son Taeyang, whom she shares with ex Jihoon Lee, was recently diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which she says is "every parent's absolute worst nightmare."

"I have vowed to always be 100% transparent with you guys and I am choosing to share the most vulnerable and saddest point of my life right now in hopes it can help give anyone else dealing with a similar situation some strength," Clegg begins her post, which features several photos of Taeyang in the hospital. "I'm overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang who just celebrated his third birthday last week was just diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago."

Clegg, who is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Drascilla and is currently pregnant with her third baby, her first with boyfriend Topher Park, says Taeyang has "already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago."

"This is every parent's absolute worst nightmare and I'm trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy. Taeyang will need around the clock hospital care and this will be a long two year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years," she continues.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: ​​90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Deavan Clegg Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: 'We Are Heartbroken'

"I'm still processing all of this and asking for prayers, please. 🙏🏼 If anyone would like to donate to assist with his medical care, I would be forever grateful as this nightmare has been completely unexpected," she adds, going on to ask her followers for any recommendations for childhood cancer support groups and resources.

Story continues

"I'm so beside myself right now and my heart is broken. Thank you friends and supporters for your prayers, healing vibes and strength. 🙏🏼💔," Clegg concludes her post.

Clegg celebrated Taeyang's third birthday last month, calling him her "beautiful boy" in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"Happy 3rd Birthday to my beautiful boy. We had an amazing day at the zoo with the family and finished it with some yummy cake 🎂 can't believe you are already 3 😁 Well tomorrow 😀 celebrating one day early," she wrote alongisde a picture of Taeyang with his car-themed cake.