90 Day : Ed and Liz Scrap Wedding Date (and Break Up an 11th Time!) After He's Exposed for Texting Ex-Fiancé

90 Day Bares All Liz and Big Ed

Discovery +

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods just broke up for the 11th time.

During Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, Ed asked for his engagement ring back in the midst of a blowout argument. This marks nearly a dozen times they've split in their time together — and they even touched on the 10 prior breakups shortly before the split.

What makes it even more dramatic this time — Liz later revealed they'd picked a wedding date just one week before filming the tell-all.

It all began when Ed's ex-fiancé Rosemarie "Rose" Vega (whom viewers know from his first appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days) attended the tell-all virtually. She came ready with a reveal that Ed had spoken to her recently — even though Ed blatantly lied about it.

RELATED: 90 Day: Cheating Threats and Suspicions Plague Liz and Ed as They Reveal They've Broken Up 10 Times

Big Ed and Liz

TLC

So, Rose brought screenshots. Liz read the images from late 2021, which proved Ed had asked to visit Rose in the Philippines. As it turned out, the most recent message from Ed was sent just two days before he proposed to Liz.

Ed's fiancée was shocked and upset by the reveal. After the segment with Rose ended in tears, Liz quietly said she didsn't know if she has "any respect left" for Ed. That's when he asked her for her engagement ring back.

Upon insisting she give back the ring, Liz took it off her finger and handed it to him. The (ex-)couple sat frozen on opposite ends of their shared loveseat — having just broken up for the 11th time on television.

RELATED: 90 Day: Liz Calls Couch Surfing 'My Very Last Straw' as Ed Defends Living Apart from Fiancée

Big Ed and Liz from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

Liz Woods/Instagram

Later in the episode Ed attempted to smooth things over with Liz. They had a private conversation about the tell-all outburst back at their hotel, but Ed's tears of sorrow didn't last long. He told Liz he'd expected her to have his back while filming the special — not take up a torch against him.

Story continues

"You just need to know where I was at today. I was drowning," Ed said. "And I felt like you were stepping on my head. The one person I wanted to count on and stand beside me, right or wrong, and I thought that was you."

RELATED: 90 Day: Ed Claims Liz 'Pressured' Him to Marry and Insists He 'Can't Give an Answer' on Wedding

Liz shared how the encounter made her feel — but Ed wasn't having it.

"I can't do that when it was a lie," Liz replied. "You could have just told me you reached out."

Ed said he "doesn't even remember the texts," then adding he'd like Liz to "take accountability for yourself."

He continued, "I don't just decide one day I'm gonna break up with you."

Ed, 56 (San Diego, Calif.) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, Calif.)

AARON FELDMAN/TLC

Liz wanted to make it clear that Ed was the one who "got caught" in wrongdoing, but he countered, "I didn't get caught in anything. You act like I'm trying to lie to you … number one, I don't lie. Here I am trying to defend myself and I have six other couples pouncing down my throat, and you're standing there and you're letting me drown."

He then accused Liz of "performing" an emotional response to gain sympathy from the group — which enraged Liz. The episode ended after the exes stormed out with no resolution, apparently calling it off once again.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.