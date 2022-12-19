90 Day : Ed Claims Liz 'Pressured' Him to Marry and Insists He 'Can't Give an Answer' on Wedding

90 Day Bares All Liz and Big Ed

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods aren't going to be walking down the aisle any time soon.

The engaged couple clashed and questioned whether marriage is really a part of their future while talking about their life plans on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

"I think marriage has been weighing on my mind a lot," Liz began. "I would like to eventually start seeing if it's gonna be in our future."

Though Liz was searching for stability, Ed acknowledged he's not ready to marry "anyone" — even his fiancée. "Right now, I can't give you an answer on marriage," he replied.

He said later in an interview that marrying Liz at the current state of their relationship would be "a contract for divorce."

After Ed reiterated he was "just not ready," Liz added, "I know, as I'm thinking about the future now, wanting to be secure—" but Ed cut her off: "I'm not going to be pressured into getting married."

Liz said she just wanted to "think or talk" about the prospect of marriage after their engagement. However, Ed shut down the conversation, repeating that he was "not ready."

"I'm not telling you I don't want to marry you," Ed said as tension between the couple began to escalate. "Baby, I'm not saying that. I'm just not ready."

After restating he was not "ready" a few more times, Liz left the room.

"Ed proposed to me and I want a life with Ed," Liz told cameras. "Maybe now it is coming to an ultimatum on my end."

She added, "I think Ed and I are too different to make this work long term."

Earlier in the season, Ed and Liz briefly ended their engagement after an engagement party blowout. The fight saw Ed claiming Liz was secretly a lesbian — and he was adamant she was witholding information about herself in their relationship. They eventually made up after Ed later apologized for his accusations. In the aftermath of a second engagement party, Ed and Liz agreed to focus on their relationship's foundations rather than planning a wedding.

Sunday's episode also saw Liz make a huge life decision without Ed. She accepted partnership at the restaurant she manages — something Ed was torn about because of the long work hours it would entail. He previously told her he wants "a wife" instead of someone who works all the time.

However, he was surprisingly supportive of Liz's decision to take the bigger role. "My feelings are mixed," he admitted. "She made up her mind on her own, and I feel that's something you should have a conversation with your fiancé before you decide anything."

To Liz's face, he expressed confidence in her decision: "I would never try to hold you back and I'll support you, but as long as you're supporting this relationship — and me. I mean, am I a little bothered? But so what. I would say go for it."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.