90 Day : Debbie's Son Mocks 'Manipulating' Oussama, Calls Age-Gap Love 'Stupidest Thing I've Heard in My Life'

Age is but a number for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's couple Debbie and Oussama — no matter how hesitant her loved ones might be.

On Sunday night's episode, 67-year-old Debbie met with a lawyer to discuss a prenuptial agreement to assuage her worried son Julian's concerns that she is being scammed by her 24-year-old fiancé Oussama.

A week before Debbie's move to Morocco to be with Oussama, Julian accompanied her to a meeting with lawyer Gina, who helped the two understand how to protect Debbie's assets. Suffice it to say, Julian was deeply skeptical.

"Your lawyer's not going to convince me you should marry this guy," Julian told his mom as they drove together to the appointment.

Though Debbie admitted her son could be "rough around the edges" and say hurtful things, she knew he was only doing so because he didn't want to see her get hurt.

Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4

TLC

Julian raised concerns that Moroccan officials might not honor the prenup since it was signed in Georgia. Gina could only promise that as long as Debbie's assets remained in the state, they could not be touched.

Though Julian wasn't reassured, Debbie didn't waver in her confidence that this was the right move, pointing out that she didn't believe Oussama would be able to immigrate to the U.S.

"It'd be wonderful if I could bring Oussama to the U.S., but they're going to look at my date of birth and his date of birth, and it's going to be almost impossible for him to get a visa," Debbie said. "This love has landed in my lap, I'd be crazy to stay here!"

Despite Debbie's confidence in her relationship, Julian confessed to Gina that he believed Oussama was "manipulating" his mother, muttering that he was a "child."

"Obviously this guy is very manipulating, he's already manipulated my mom to move over there," Julian told Gina. "What's to say he doesn't manipulate to transfer money later on, how is that protected?"

Debbie, however, wanted to know whether, in the case that her marriage did have a "fairy tale" ending, how would she be able to her money with Oussama — who was currently an unemployed artist and poet — down the line?

Gina recommended a joint account, to which an exasperated Julian said the situation was the "stupidest thing [he's] ever heard in [his] entire life."

As the episode wrapped up, Julian admitted he was worried his mother already shared some of her funds with him and wasn't being fully transparent.

"I don't trust Oussama," he said. "Not one bit."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.