'90 Day' 's Debbie Tells Protective Son Oussama Became a 'Cold-Blooded Serpent' Before Ending Their Relationship

Though "Dr. Jekyll, Mr. Hyde" Oussama admitted he was angling for an American visa, Debbie wasn't ready to give up on her "buddy" just yet

Debbie isn't ready to give her relationship with Oussama up just yet — but she came clean to her son, Julien, on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

After an unfortunate conversation with boyfriend Oussama, who admitted he's been hoping their relationship will help him secure a U.S. green card, Debbie was starting to see that her overprotective son might have been right.

On Sunday night's episode, when Debbie filled in Julien on all of the drama she'd experienced since moving to Morocco to be with Oussama, the police officer refused to tell his mom "I told you so" — even though he had told her many times to be skeptical.

"He made some very cruel remarks, not like the Oussama I know," Debbie said.

The mom — who is 43 years older than Oussama — explained why nighttime had been particularly troubling in her new home. "He keeps changing, and it always happens at night," she added. "I"m afraid of the dark here in Morocco. It's like, he changes completely."

Julien replied, "It sounds like he's more Dr. Jekyll [and] Mr. Hyde than Prince Charming."

Then Debbie got to the worst part. "He says to me, 'Well, you know, I'm to come to United States and get a Visa.' And it's like, What? He dropped a bomb right in the middle of my lap. All of a sudden, that's his main agenda — to get a Visa."

Because Debbie was "so offended" she left Oussama's family home and got herself to a hotel. "Well, I'm glad you found out now than later," Julien told his mom. "I'm just pissed off. I don't like the dude."

Her son urged Debbie to leave Oussama behind and come home, but Debbie wasn't ready to call it quits just yet.

"I'm trying to readjust my thinking," Debbie admitted when Julien asked about next steps. "Everything changed in an instant. This was a man I loved, and now he's turned into somebody else."

Julien said it was time to "cut ties" and "block him" so Oussama couldn't "wine and dine" Debbie back into love. But Debbie wasn't so sure. "We had such good times together," she said. "The laughter, the joking, he read me the most beautiful poetry that he wrote for me. And then he turns into a cold blooded serpent."

To cameras, Debbie was vocal about the road ahead. "I'm mourning the loss of my best friend," she said. "Now it's like, Debbie, just stop. Leave. Go home. But I don't know if I'm ready to do that. I miss my buddy, you know? It wasn't about a physical relationship that I miss the most, I miss my friend."

This was the first time Debbie and Oussama had a falling-out of this size.

Earlier in the season, fans saw Oussama admit he expected Debbie to stay in Morocco for only a month or two before returning to the U.S. All this despite Debbie making it extremely clear at every turn that she intended her move to be permanent, including packing all of her belongings for a life in Morocco and even living with his parents in her 60s.

Still, she and Oussama have had major problems getting on the same page, and it was more unclear than ever that they could.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

