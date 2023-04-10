'90 Day' : Debbie Swoons When Oussama Recites 'Touching' Poem and Calls Her His 'Girlfriend' in Public

When 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Oussama recited a romantic ode to Debbie at a poetry cafe, she gushed, "It feels good, it feels like this is the man I've been waiting for"

TLC

Debbie and Oussama are taking a romantic new direction on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Sunday night's episode in Morocco followed up a previous episode showing tension between the couple. As Debbie explained, "Things are going much better with Oussama after a real bumpy start. I'm excited... [He] has a wonderful plan. We're going to go to a poetry reading at this international cafe."

Upon being seated at the cafe, Debbie observed the youthful clientele, and asked Oussama if this was a "young person's place," to which he replied, "This is a cafe."

After several poets stood up to share aloud their works — Debbie smiling in approval and noting, "I love the diversity of the poetry being read" — a big surprise occurred when the next poet was announced: Oussama.

Related:90 Day's Debbie Wants to 'Wring' Oussama's Neck over Seeming Rejection: 'I Hurt My Kids' and 'Moved Mountains'

Appearing stunned, Debbie watched in silence with a smile as Oussama addressed the crowd and revealed he was going to read a poem about "my fiancée, Debbie."

"The name of the poem is, 'I Think of You,'" Oussama announced.

"As the sun setting in the sea, you sail to my dark world," he recited. "You make all the poems dancing. Are you the messiah of the worlds? Your words are deeply, like the Bible. Touch me, hold my bones, my heart, and everything breathe inside me. You the beautiful poem, your time has come to be alive, to dance and to sing."

Upon his conclusion, the audience burst into enthusiastic applause and Debbie beamed.

"I'm really rather surprised," Debbie expressed. "Oussama's getting up in front of an audience and telling everyone that he wrote this poem for me, his fiancée. He's not ashamed of me. It's erasing the rough start we had. It's like I'm believing in him again."

"It feels good," she added. "It feels like this is the man I've been waiting for."

Story continues

TLC Debbie

Related:90 Day Fiancé: Oussama Calls Debbie a 'Crazy Woman' as Her 'Inner Girl' Shines Through During Camel Ride

The romantic gesture comes on the heels of last week's episode, which saw the couple talk through their last argument — and end up on the same page. After Oussama falsely promised Debbie she'd return to America in a few months, she felt betrayed. However, Oussama redeemed himself the morning after the fight by explaining his love for Debbie.

Though Debbie called the entire experience a "freakin' nightmare" to cameras, she sat with Oussama to hear his side of the argument. "You have to understand that that was like slapping me in the face with a different Oussama," Debbie told him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.