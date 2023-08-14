90 Day: David Offers to Pay for Home Fixes for an 'Embarrassed,' Grieving Sheila After Her Mother's Fatal Fall

On Sunday's '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days', Sheila wised up to the realities of her and David's financial disparity and admitted she worried he might thinks she was only with him for money

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple David and Sheila have had to get real about financial situation.

While communicating via sign language interpreter on Sunday’s episode, the pair discussed how Sheila's mother’s fatal fall had impacted her both both mentally and tangibly.

David attempted to comfort her by saying the traumatic incident would only make her stronger in the years to come.

But Sheila was more focused on the immediate future — specifically fixing her home, including the treacherous staircase her mother had fallen through. She admitted in an interview separate from David that she worried she could “never afford to make the big repairs,” but she was planning to ask for his help.



When Sheila prompted her interpreter to ask how much money David makes, the Nebraska native noted that he believed his Filipina partner believed he had “a lot of money” — which was not necessarily the case.

“I’m not a rich person,” he explained in a confessional. “But I’m more than happy to help Sheila because I love her.”

The pair met up with a contractor who inspected Sheila’s home and estimated the total cost of repairs to be around $100,000 Philippine pesos ($1,725.15 in U.S. currency).

“I want to help Sheila, but I had no idea it would cost so much,” David admitted to cameras, before suggesting he and Sheila discuss matters privately. “Sheila and I still need to discuss what life looks like for me in terms of finances. We need to talk about the reality of my situation.”

During an outing to a sports bar, the couple discussed the cost of the repairs and David revealed that he couldn’t afford to pay for the entire bill.

“I am not rich,” he signed. “That’s why I work two jobs, and it’s still hard.”

Sheila admitted she was “embarrassed” for asking for his help as he was “already doing so much” to help her during a tough time — though she also noted that she was unemployed and had “no work like he does.”

“I’m a bit embarrassed since it’s too much to ask for,” she added.

“My situation here in the Philippines is so difficult,” she said in a confessional. “I [had] a job before the pandemic but it’s very hard for me to find work right now. I feel embarrassed, but I don’t have anyone in my family that can help me financially.”

Offering a compromise, David asked Sheila if sending her additional funds would allow her to find a job — that way, they could each contribute to repairing the home.

Sheila shared that she was open to discussing it and told David not to “force it” if he couldn’t afford the cost. When David noted that she seemed upset with the outcome of their conversation, Sheila admitted she was worried that he might think she was “just after his money.”

After he hesitantly shook his head no, Sheila attempted to reassure David. Later, she said in an interview: “I don't like David thinking that I am into his money [and that] I'm using him because of money. I'm realizing that David doesn't have the money to support me in general, and I have so many questions about our future.”

She added, ”Seeing my mom die poor, this made me realize that I want a better life for me and my son.”

Despite money being “tight,” David was intent on figuring out a plan and promised he would send Sheila financial support “a little at a time” to help fix the house.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

