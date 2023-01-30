90 Day 's Daniele is Set on 'Manifesting' New Caribbean Life, Denying Yohan a Visa and Plunging Her Income

Daniele and Yohan, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4

The honeymoon period might already be over for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise couple first met while Daniele, 42, was on vacation to the Dominican Republic from New York City. Yohan, 32, worked as a personal trainer at the hotel where she stayed, and the two hit it off immediately. Six weeks after her initial trip, Daniele returned to visit Yohan. He proposed the first morning she was there. Five months after that, the two were married.

"We could not be more different humans," she said of their pairing. "He's 10 years younger than me, he lives in a different country, he speaks another language and we literally can't see eye to eye because there's like a two-foot height difference."

It seems their differences have started to show, as the newlyweds are far from agreeing on how they want to start their lives together in the The Other Way's premiere episode.

Daniele, a former New York City high school history teacher and yoga instructor, was keen to move to the Dominican Republic to live with Yohan. The only problem? Her "prince charming" was not on the same page.

"In my country, you work for years and years and you don't have anything," Yohan said of life in the Caribbean. "Here, the salary you earn is just enough to live the day by day."

Daniele's friends at home were equally opposed to her plan to "give up everything" for her new man. After Daniele's final yoga class, her friends Alyse and Sophy expressed that they are "skeptical" and "nervous" about her uprooting her whole life so suddenly.

Sophy worried that Yohan was a "sanky panky" — meaning "a man who works at a resort and is looking for tourists to come and provide them with money, and goods and visas, and take care of them and their families."

Daniele's other friends Lizzette and Sandra were equally worried. "Marrying Yohan is one thing, but she's giving up everything to go there — everything," Lizzette said. "And I don't know if she's fully grasped what that means."

When asked how she planned to fill her time and earn an income, Daniele said she'd "eat mangoes," teach a yoga class on the beach or teach a class over Zoom.

"I'm gonna manifest it," she told her friends.

Sandra responded, "Obviously we wish you the best, but the whole life on the beach, eating mangoes [thing] — like, that sounds like a cartoon to me."

In Daniele's mind, the move was the most logical decision. "I know that my friends think that I'm taking a really big chance, making this move, and sacrificing all of these things for Yohan, but he's the love of my life, so of course I'm gonna do whatever I can to be with him," she said. "I just hope I'm right, because this isn't a decision that I can just snap my fingers and undo."

The couple's financial complications extended beyond Daniele's earnings, though. "Yohan doesn't even take his wallet out if I'm around," she complained. "He just expects that if we buy something, I'm going to pay for it" — including $200 of peanuts, according to Daniele.

For Yohan, the answer to everything would be for him to move to New York. He'd even started practicing English in his free time so he could communicate with Daniele in her native tongue, but also to "have more opportunities" in the U.S.

Daniele, on the other hand, was fully committed to a future in the Dominican Republic. "My dream is to never go back to New York," she eventually told a shocked Yohan, who had falsely hoped she would live abroad for a year while sorting out his spousal visa in preparation for their return to the U.S. together.

"Whether or not Yohan understands, this is where we're living," Daniele said in a confessional interview. "Because he can't go to the United States without me, and if I don't wanna go, I don't wanna go."

Daniele's adamance put a damper on their honeymoon phase for Yohan, who said, "She's destroying my dream."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.