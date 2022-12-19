90 Day : Angela's Old Wounds Reopen When She Thinks Michael Broke Her Trust — but He Blames an 'Impostor'

90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs

Angela Deem is about to be on the receiving end of some unfortunate news during the tell-all reunion of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

A preview for next week's reunion shows producers telling Angela her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, is back on Instagram — after a full season of fights stemming from her suspicions he was using social media to cheat on her.

Host Shaun Robinson broaches the conversation in the clip: "Angela I'm not sure if you are aware of this, but we recently noticed that Michael, is back on Instagram."

Angela, 56, immediately responds with anger. "No you're f---ing not," she says, yelling to Michael, 34, who attended the reunion virtually.

But Michael defends his innocence. "It's not me," he says, denying that he has another social media account. "It's [an] impostor."

On Sunday night's episode, Angela learned that Michael had been cheating on her with a Nigerian woman he apparently met online. "They've been talking the whole time we've been fighting," she told a producer.

Angela revealed that a friend sent her proof of Michael's text conversations with the 31-year-old woman. "Not only since I was in Nigeria, but since I've come back, Michael has continued to talk to this girl," a tearful Angela added.

She then played a voice note that Michael apparently sent to the woman. "I'm trying to call you now. You're not picking up. I've been busy trying to sort things out. OK? Just trust me, please," he said, later adding kissing sounds. "Also, I have some money coming to your side. I will let you know, okay? I will call you, please. I love you, and I miss you."

"That's how he would talk to me. He broke my heart. He really broke my heart," Angela said. "He really broke my heart. I didn't deserve this."

The shocking reveal of Michael's infidelity came after Angela worried about his social media presence. Part of her reasoning for her surprise Nigeria trip was to search Michael's phone — as well as demand he delete his Instagram. After many episodes of arguments over the social media account — which Michael claimed was for him to start an influencer career — he finally deleted the page to appease his wife.

Angela's strong feelings about Micahel's online life are no secret. The four-part Happily Ever After? tell-all will likely explain if Michael and Angela are still together — and if his new Instagram has any impact on their future.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.