£90 to change a lightbulb – the retirement home rip-off laid bare

Pensioners living in retirement homes are being hit with “ridiculous” fees, with some paying as much as £90 to change a lightbulb, a Telegraph Money investigation has found.

Those who downsize into expensive retirement homes in later life are being stung by costly charges that are causing their property prices to plummet.

MPs and campaigners warn that vulnerable retirees are being trapped in leasehold agreements that leave them at the mercy of unscrupulous management companies.

The Government says the service fees uncovered by Telegraph Money were “completely unacceptable”.

Documents seen by Telegraph Money reveal how retirees at a development in Leeds were allegedly overcharged without their knowledge.

The pensioners are taking legal action to claim back more than £71,000 from the former management company and another £26,770 to replace a conservatory that was so badly neglected it was condemned as unsafe.

Erica Collier, 64, from Leeds, said she and residents took action to boot out their management company, Accent Housing, amid concerns they were not getting good value for their money.

Residents say they had been receiving a vague breakdown of their charges that made it difficult for them to understand what they were paying for.

Their new management company, Smiths, took over the contract this year and reduced their annual service charge from £3,320 to £2,886. Across the entire development, the costs were revised down from £99,610 to £86,584.

Ms Collier’s service charges have since fallen further, to £2,583.

When Smiths took over, it received a more detailed description of the bills from Accent Housing and started poring over the documents.

Ms Collier said residents were appalled by the “ridiculous” charges, adding: “The prices they were charging us were just horrendous.”

Charges included £90 to change a lightbulb in a cupboard, £546 to repair a washing machine, £174 for a “tree inspection” and £7,800 a year for a “management licence fee”.

Ms Collier said: “Our service charge was rising exponentially, and the building was in a very poor state of repair.

“It hadn’t been decorated for 18 years, the furniture in the communal areas hadn’t been replaced since the building was built in 1988. It was all dog-eared and all the arms were worn through on the chairs.”

Wallpaper was peeling in the communal areas and a once-beautiful conservatory was condemned by a surveyor due to a lack of maintenance.

When it rained, water leaked through the cracks in its roof, ivy was growing through it, windows were broken and masonry was falling off.

Ms Collier, who bought her home in 2017, said she and other residents were “horrified” because of how much they were paying for the upkeep of the conservatory.

They are now trying to get back around £71,000 of charges by taking legal action.

Ms Collier said: “It’s a disgrace, and it’s going on all over the country. It’s preying on elderly people, it really is.”

The retirees had suffered from a drainage problem which led to rising damp for residents on the ground floor, and cars being damaged in the car park.

Ms Collier said homeowners created a residents’ association and voted to form a “right to manage” company to allow them to get rid of Accent Housing and appoint another firm.

When the new company took over this year, the interior was redecorated, the laundry room was upgraded and CCTV was installed to reduce vandalism.

Ms Collier said: “If you came to our building now and saw it, it’s like night and day.”

‘Older people are being taken advantage of’

Clive Betts, a Labour MP and chairman of the housing select committee, said the current leasehold system contains “the potential for abuse” and government was taking “far too long” to address issues with service charges.

He said people are often given lump sums or general descriptions of fees rather than details that would allow them to determine whether they are being overcharged.

He added: “Many people don’t get their rights, particularly older retired people who just want to go away for a bit of peace and quiet.

“Generally, they don’t want the hassle of having to get engaged in battles and arguments. It’s very disappointing that this happens.”

Conservative MP Peter Bottomley, chairman of the cross-party group on leasehold reform, said: “Everybody involved in handling somebody else’s cash should have a legal duty to give best value.

“We’ve got that now for financial advisers. It should apply to landlords, to managing agents and to the others providing necessary services to people in retirement properties.”

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, said he wanted to abolish the leasehold system in January but later watered down his comments, saying it would be altered in a bill to be outlined this autumn.

Sebastian O’Kelly, of consumer group the Leasehold Knowledge Partnership, said: “It’s an absolute certainty that older people are being taken advantage of. There’s no oversight of this.”

He said leaseholders can challenge service charges at the property tribunal, but even if they win their legal costs will not be paid as part of the compensation – unlike in every other area of civil litigation. But if they lose, he said they face paying for the winning party’s legal fees.

‘Leasehold retirement is a disgrace’

At Ms Collier’s development, residents were able to replace their management company because they formed a ‘right to manage’ company and wrote to their landlord, who did not object to the change. In other instances, retirees face even bigger hurdles to gaining control of their service charges.

Fred Jackson, from Heathfield in East Sussex, said forming the majority needed to create a right to manage company has been nearly impossible at his development.

Out of 47 flats, around 15 have recently been unoccupied as residents leave or die and the properties become unsellable. Another nine or 10 are being rented out.

Mr Jackson, 69, who spoke using a pseudonym, said the service charges for his and his wife’s one-bedroom flat will go from £860 to £930 a month. In 2007, residents were paying £450.

Some of the people who have left have been unable to pay the service charges, which has contributed to a £150,000 shortfall in the development’s budget. The building was unable to pay the electricity bill in February.

Mr Jackson said the management company, FirstPort, billed them £65,000 for redecoration that was not completed.

Residents are seeing the value of their investments plunge. A one-bedroom flat on the development that was purchased for around £300,000 recently sold at auction for £6,000, he said.

Mr Jackson and his wife paid a low price in 2021 but are now being stung by service charge increases.

What seemed like an opportunity to escape renting has turned into a nightmare of unpredictable fees.

He said: “We are sitting here like prisoners in our own homes, and we are seeing significant increases in service charges every year.”

Mr Jackson and his wife constantly worry about how they are going to keep paying for the growing charges.

He said: “We don’t know how we’re going to live. We don’t know whether we can survive. We’re being faced with all these sorts of problems when we’ve worked all our lives, hoping to have some sort of quiet retirement. Leasehold retirement is an absolute disgrace.”

Some residents have seen service charges rise beyond their means, leaving their families with huge debts. Mr Jackson worries about lumbering his children with service charges if they cannot pay, especially given that it can take months or years to sell.

The strain is resulting in depression and mental health difficulties among residents, he said.

Mr Jackson said: “Every day we wake up not knowing how we’ll get through the next day.”

‘I’ve had sleepless nights’

Thomas Renshaw, 94, from Bingley in West Yorkshire, said he has had “sleepless nights” over unpredictable increases to his service charges, which will rise by 20pc this year, to £10,619.

He said: “Quite a few of the older people that live here cry on my shoulder.”

Mr Renshaw faces losing equity in his two-bedroom flat as property prices in the retirement complex fall

Mr Renshaw wishes he had read the contract thoroughly before signing it. He moved in when his wife had worsening dementia, which was an anxious time.

Although he appreciates the 24/7 care and amenities available, he regrets moving to the property, which has been managed by FirstPort.

He said: “I don’t remember signing anything, but apparently I signed this agreement that says I’m prepared to pay whatever they want to charge me. It’s awful.”

Mr Renshaw said he is “disappointed in a country like ours, that somebody can get away with this”.

In the meantime, he is watching his equity dwindling as flats in the development fall in price. He paid £160,000 for a two-bedroom flat, which is now being advertised for £140,000. A one-bedroom flat was going for £120,000 last year but now two are advertised for less than £100,000.

Mr Renshaw said: “It would have been better for me to stay where I lived.”

A FirstPort spokesman said: “Whilst we do everything we can to control costs and get the best value for money for homeowners, in order to provide the additional assistance required by residents at the assisted living developments, some cost increase has been beyond our control with market rates, for example with salaries, utilities and catering. We absolutely understand the frustration of those looking to sell and will do all we can to assist with their sale.”

An Accent Housing spokesman said: “We have always responded to the new management company but we are yet to receive any reply to our latest correspondence in April … We apologise for historic issues with our repairs and maintenance services. We have recently commenced a process of transformation involving a number of our services and are seeing many positive improvements which are reflected in current customer feedback. We will continue to respond to the new management company as and when required.”

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesman said: “Service charges must be reasonable and we expect them to be communicated effectively to leaseholders.

“However, charges like these [referring to Ms Collier’s case] are completely unacceptable.

“That is why we are committed to strengthening protections for leaseholders, and will bring forward reforms later in this Parliament. These changes will arm them with more information on what their costs cover and empower them to challenge unreasonable costs.”

