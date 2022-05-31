90+ best Memorial Day sales you can still shop at Amazon, Walmart and Lowe's: Live Coverage

Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·19 min read
There's still time to get Memorial Day 2022 deals on earbuds, dishwashers, mattresses and more.
There's still time to get Memorial Day 2022 deals on earbuds, dishwashers, mattresses and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Memorial Day 2022 was yesterday, however, there are still plenty of deals you can shop right now. Whether you're in search of discounts on mattresses, TVs, or furniture, the savings are steep. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on some of the best deals available after the long weekend.

Update 9:30AM EST: There are still plenty of Memorial Day sales still going on today, but many of them are ending before the day is done. We'll be updating this post throughout the day to let you know when the sales end and if new deals pop up. - Jon Winkler, Reviewed

The best Memorial Day deals you can shop

  1. Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $179.99 (Save $69.01)

  2. Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer at Bed Bath and Beyond for $159.99 (Save $70)

  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at Samsung from $199.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $10 to $1,000)

  4. Solo Stove Bonfire at Solo Stove for $219.99 (Save $180)

  5. Samsung DW80N3030US Front Control Built-In Dishwasher at Lowe's for $649 (Save $150)

  6. LG 70-Inch LED 4K TV at Best Buy for $649.99 (Save $150)

  7. Sol 72 Outdoor Merton Wicker 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions at Wayfair from $789.99 (Save $120 to $510)

  8. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress at Cocoon by Sealy for $799 (Save $440)

  9. Saatva Classic Queen Mattress at Saatva for $1,495 (Save $200)

  10. Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV at Best Buy for $999.99 (Save $100)

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Right now, you can score tons of savings from the likes of lululemon, Walmart and Bed Bath and Beyond—and the savings don't just stop there. Whatever it is you're looking for, there are tons of markdowns still available now.

Why do we celebrate Memorial Day? Here's the true history of the holiday

Popular deal: Apple AirPods Pro are $69 off at Amazon right now

Wayfair deals: Save 70% on grills, patio sets and more during Wayfair's on-going sale

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

We’ve rounded up the best Memorial Day 2022 sales still going on, including eye-popping deals on mattresses, appliances, home goods, clothing and so much more.

The best home and kitchen Memorial Day sales

If you’re looking to refresh your space on a budget, these Memorial Day home and kitchen sales have what you need. Shop the best deals at Lowe’sAppliances Connection and more right now.

Shop the best Memorial Day home and kitchen deals from Walmart, Bed Bath &amp; Beyond and Wayfair.
Shop the best Memorial Day home and kitchen deals from Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair.

Appliances Connection: Give your kitchen or laundry room an update by shopping the Big Memorial Day sale at Appliances Connection. Enjoy savings of upwards of $3,000 on select ranges, refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves and more.

Ashley Furniture: Looking to spruce up your home? Shop Ashley Furniture's massive Memorial Day sale right now. Save thousands on customer-favorite sectionals, dining tables, patio sets and so much more.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Find everything you need for your home this summer at Bed Bath & Beyond. Shop the Memorial Day Sidewalk sale to save as much as 50% on already discounted home décor, bathroom must-haves, bedding and kitchen tools.

Butcher Box: Subscribe to this popular meat delivery service and get seven pounds of meat for free with your first delivery.

Frontgate: Hosting backyard gatherings this summer? Head to Frontgate to save up to 50% off sitewide through tomorrow, June 1, including furniture and outdoor entertaining pieces.

Harry & David: Send some treats to your friends and family with a gift basket from Harry & David. Shop the Memorial Day Savings event now to save up to 50% on gifts and gourmet food.

HSN: Enjoy as much as 55% off clearance items or enter the coupon code HELLO10 at checkout to snag $10 off your very first purchase.

iRobot: Make your cleaning routine easier with robot vacuums, mops, air purifiers and more. Save up to $500 on select iRobot items through Sunday, June 18 and enjoy free ground shipping on all orders over $29.99 for a limited time.

Lowe's: Working on a few home improvement projects on your day off? Head to Lowe's to shop holiday deals on lawn and garden products, storage solutions, appliances, tools and more. Save up to 50% on grills and patio furniture and save up to $750 on appliances now.

Ruggable: Keeping your rugs clean has never been easier with washable rugs we love right now at Ruggable. Enter coupon code STRIPES15 at checkout to save 15% on your total purchase.

The Home Depot: Browse Home Depot's Memorial Day offers to save up to 40% on mattresses and sheets, as well as up to 35% on furniture and kitchen appliances.

The best mattress and bedding Memorial Day sales

Memorial Day is one of the best times of year to score major deals on mattresses and bedding, with deep discounts from almost all major brands and retailers—including some of our top picks.

Memorial Day is a great time to score huge savings on mattresses from brands like Purple, Saatva, Awara and more.
Memorial Day is a great time to score huge savings on mattresses from brands like Purple, Saatva, Awara and more.

Amerisleep: Use your shortened week to unwind by shopping mattress markdowns at Amerisleep through tomorrow, June 1. Save as much as $450 on beds and get free delivery, too, when you use coupon code AS450 at checkout. Plus, get 30% off adjustable bed bundles.

Avocado: Shop environmentally-friendly sleepers at Avocado and save 10% sitewide—including as much as $800 off select mattresses—with discount code SAVE10.

Awara: Sleep soundly by taking advantage of Awara's stellar Memorial Day sale that'd been extended to Monday, June 6. Shop now to save up to $300 on the brand's line of hybrid mattresses and get $499 worth of accessories like sheets, pillows and a mattress protector.

Casper: Enjoy dreamy discounts at the Casper Memorial Day sale through Tuesday, June 7 to save as much as $800 on customer-favorite mattresses right now. Plus, enjoy markdowns of up to 20% on select sleep bundles.

Cocoon by Sealy: The mattress brand is offering an incredible Memorial Day deal on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we named among the our favorite mattresses. During the holiday sale running through Thursday, June 3, you can scoop the mattress for 35% off and get free pillows and sheets, too.

DreamCloud: DreamCloud mattresses are Reviewed-approved and they're on mega sale for Memorial Day 2022. Shop the brand's Biggest Offer Ever (ending today) to save $200 on mattresses and get as much as $499 in free sleep accessories.

Gravity Blanket: Stay cozy this Memorial Day by shopping the brand's Memorial Day sale to save 15% on cooling weighted blankets and save 50% on the calm travel blanket.

Leesa: Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a new mattress. For a bed that your back and bank account will love, head to Leesa and shop their Memorial Day sale through Tuesday, June 7 for savings of up to $700 on mattresses with two free pillows included.

Nectar: We love Nectar mattresses for their temperature regulation and side support, and through today, you can take one home for $100 off. Better still, place your order today to snag up to $499 in free accessories with your mattress purchase.

Nest Bedding: Shop the Memorial Day sale to save up to 25% on luxury mattresses and as much as $1,337 on bundle deals.

Purple: Purple makes some of the best mattresses we've ever tested and right now, you can save up to $300 on select mattresses in honor of Memorial Day 2022. Even better, you'll get an additional $500 off your purchase if you add an Ascent adjustable base to your cart.

Saatva: For resort-like luxury at home, you can't go wrong with a Saatva mattress. The brand makes one of our all-time favorite hybrid beds and through Monday June 6, you can save up to $450 off select mattress and bedding purchases when you spend between $975 and $4,000.

Serta: Find your perfect mattress right now at Serta. Shop the Memorial Day mattress sale to save up to $1,000 on select mattresses and adjustable base sets through Tuesday, June 14.

Tuft & Needle: Shop the Memorial Day 2022 sale extended through Monday, June 6 to save up to $500 on mattresses, including one of the best we've ever tested.

Traveling for Memorial Day? Here’s when to avoid hitting the road, according to experts

Memorial Day hours: What to know about mail delivery, bank hours

The best tech Memorial Day sales

TVs, headphones, smart speakers, laptops and more are all marked down for Memorial Day. Shop epic deals from Best BuySamsung and Apple to score major savings.

Shop the best Memorial Day tech deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.
Shop the best Memorial Day tech deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

Amazon: Shop at Amazon to enjoy tons of Memorial Day deals for the best prices on tech, home goods, kitchen essentials, fashion and more.

Apple: Thinking about upgrading your devices? Now's the time to shop. Apple is offering elevated trade-in credits through today, May 31 for big savings on iPhones, iPads, Macs and more.

B&H Photo: Whether you're looking for a TV, camera accessories, tablets or headphones, B&H Photo has you covered with a slew of Memorial Day 2022 savings on tech and accessories.

Crutchfield: If you’re in the market for home theater hardware, smartwatches, home audio or car audio, headphones or turntables, you won’t want to miss these hot Memorial Day 2022 deals from Crutchfield.

eBay: For epic savings on gently-used tech, eBay's Memorial Day sale is the place to shop. Save as much as 15% on refurbished headphones, laptops, smartphones and more.

HP: Score markdowns of up to 70% on laptops, monitors and more when you shop HP’s Memorial Day sale today.

Samsung: Shop Memorial Day sales on Samsung smartphones, TVs, wearables, appliances and more for savings of up to $4,000 through Wednesday, June 8.

Sennheiser: Save up to $200 on Sennheiser headphones, including the ones we tested, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2.

Walmart: Looking for affordable summer essentials? Shop Walmart's Memorial Day sale to scoop stellar rollbacks on must-have tech like TVs, laptops and smart appliances. Meanwhile, shop incredible markdowns on patio furniture, pool toys, fashion essentials, home goods, kitchen tools and more.

The best lifestyle Memorial Day sales

From outdoor gear to pet supplies, shop today's best Memorial Day deals on YetiChewy, Rifle Paper Co. and Solo Stove.

Enjoy summer with Memorial Day sales from Solo Stove, Priceline, Rifle Paper Co. and more.
Enjoy summer with Memorial Day sales from Solo Stove, Priceline, Rifle Paper Co. and more.

Artkive: Head to Artkive to transform your kiddo's school art projects into stunning keepsakes. Enter your email to save $10 on your first Artkive box.

Chewy: Shop wag-worthy deals for National Pet Month right now at Chewy. Save big on dog and cat toys, treats and so much more.

Expedia: Celebrate the start of summer with seasonal savings on hotel stays and vacation packages at Expedia. Members of the Expedia rewards program can get 20% off select hotels when you book by today, May 31 for stays through Tuesday, September 6.

Happy Planner: We think Happy Planners are fun to use and great for staying organized. Best of all, they're 30% off right now for Memorial Day 2022.

Hotels.com: Book a hotel through Hotels.com by today, May 31 to save 20% on stays through Tuesday, September 6. All you have to do in sign up for the Hotels.com rewards program with your email to start saving ahead of summer vacation.

Minted: Through today, May 31, save 15% sitewide (excluding fine art) during Minted's Memorial Day sale with the code MEMORIALDAY22 at checkout. Shop personalized Father's Day gifts and custom artwork.

Priceline: Ready for a vacation? Priceline is offering savings of at least 15% off select hotels when you book by today, May 31 for stays through Thursday, June 30.

Rifle Paper Co.: The stationary brand makes colorful planners and accessories that are currently marked down by 25% when you enter coupon code BLOSSOM at checkout.

Solo Stove: For a limited time, customers can save as much as 45% on smokeless fire pits, fire pit bundles and accessories. We chose the lightweight and portable Bonfire as one of the best fire pits we’ve ever tested and it is currently marked down from $399.99 to just $219.99.

WeightWatchers: Prioritize your health this Memorial Day 2022 by signing up for a WeightWatchers membership today. Join now and get two months free with select plans.

Wild One: Treat your furry friend to a new walking kit that includes a leash, harness and poop bag dispenser for 30% off

Yeti: Looking for a personalized Father's Day gift? Head to Yeti and enjoy free customization on durable Rambler tumblers, Rambler bottles and dog bowls through Wednesday, June 1.

The best fashion and beauty Memorial Day sales

Upgrade your closet ahead of summer with the best Memorial Day clothing sales from J.Crew, Anthropologie, Nike and more.
Upgrade your closet ahead of summer with the best Memorial Day clothing sales from J.Crew, Anthropologie, Nike and more.

Get set for summer and save big with markdowns on clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids from major brands like Nike, Adidas, Athlete, Coach and J. Crew.

Aerie: Dive into Memorial Day weekend with a new swimsuit. Shop one-pieces, bikini tops and bikini bottoms now to save up to 50%. To get even more discounts, Aerie is offering markdowns of up to 60% on topsbottoms and swim coverups.  

Adidas: The sneaker brand is offering Memorial Day savings through today, May 31 when you enter coupon code SUMMER at checkout to get 25% off select full-price and sale items.   

Allbirds: Run, don't walk to enjoy 25% off select styles at Allbirds right now. The fashion retailer doesn't host many sales, so you won't want to miss these deep discounts.

American Eagle: Stock up on men's and women's summer styles with up to 60% off everything at American Eagle right now, including tops, shorts, dresses and more.

Anthropologie: Anthropologie's sale section is stocked with summer styles and right now, you can snag an extra 40% off all markdowns for a limited time. Enjoy discounts on dresses, summer essentials and more.

Astr The Label: Take an extra 30% off sale styles at Astr The Label just in time for summer. Shop wedding guest dresses, tops and scoop extra Memorial Day savings right now.

Banana Republic Factory: For the best Memorial Day closet refresh, head to Banana Republic Factory and save up to 70% sitewide, including dresses, shorts, tops and more. Plus, get an extra 15% off your entire purchase through today, May 31.

Benefit Cosmetics: Scoop special weekend discounts at Benefit Cosmetics and save 25% on select value sets, including eyebrow gel, mascara and pore primer.

Betsey Johnson: Make a style statement this summer with eye-catching handbags and accessories from Betsey Johnson. Shop the Memorial Day sale today to save up to 50% and get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Bombas: Looking for a good Father's Day gift? Get dad a pair of socks he'll love and use the coupon code USAT20 at checkout to get 20% off your first order.

Carhartt: While summer may be just around the corner, it's a great time to stock up on winter gear on a budget. Shop Carhartt's refreshed clearance section for incredible discounts on gloves, hats, vests, jackets and more.

Coach: Shop Coach's sale section to save up to 40% on select handbags, wallets, shoes, accessories and clothing for Memorial Day 2022.

Coach Outlet: Step into summer in style and save a whopping 70%, plus an extra 15%, on tons of totes, crossbodies and purses today at Coach Outlet. Just enter coupon code SUMMER15 at checkout to enjoy the extra savings.

Crocs: Complete your relaxed summer look with a cute pair of Crocs, currently retailing for up to 40% off for Memorial Day 2022. Better still, enter coupon code EXTRA20 for an additional 20% off your total purchase.

Eddie Bauer: Enjoy the great outdoors in style by shopping discounts on gear, footwear and clothing at Eddie Bauer. For a limited time, save up to 50% during Eddie Bauer's Memorial Day sale.

Everlane: Head to the beach in style this Memorial Day with a new swimsuit or warm-weather outfit from Everlane. Shop the Memorial Day sale to save up to 40% right now.

EyeBuyDirect: Save 20% on frames and 30% on lenses during EyeBuyDirect's Memorial Day sale when you use code YAYSALE at checkout.

Gap: Shop Memorial Day markdowns right now at Gap. Use coupon code SUNNY to enjoy 50% off select tees, tanks and shorts and up to 40% off everything else through today, May 31.

GlassesUSA: Shop the Memorial Day sale to save 60% on select frames with code MEMORIAL60 and enjoy buy one, get one free deals on select items with discount code BOGOFREE.

Glossier: For the biggest savings on skincare products, makeup and more, Glossier has you covered. Shop the Friends of Glossier Summer sale now through today, May 31 and save 20% with discount code FOG22.

Huckberry: Outdoor enthusiasts can shop discounts on clothing, footwear and outside gear perfect for hikes and camping trips. The retailer's Memorial Day Weekend sale is running through today, May 31 and lets you save up to 35% on tons of most-wanted products right now.

JCPenney: Shop the JCPenney Memorial Day sale and save up to 60% across all categories. Better still, enjoy an extra 30% off select products with coupon code HONOR30.

Kate Spade Surprise: Save up to 75% on stylish totes, handbags and crossbodies and get free ground shipping on every order. Snag a free beach towel with every purchase of $175 or more while supplies last.

lululemon: lululemon's We Made Too Much section features tons of the brand's iconic leggings, sports bras, tanks and more.

Michael Kors: Shop for affordable summer handbags right now at Michael Kors. Browse the recently refreshed sale section for tons of new markdowns on crossbodies, totes and more and use coupon code MDW25 for an extra 25% off already-discounted styles.

Nike: Save as much as 40% on sneakers, sportswear and more by shopping the athletic retailer's sale section today. Use coupon code SAVE20 to get an extra 20% select styles right now.

Nordstrom: Refresh your closet ahead of summer 2022 with up to 60% off designer clothing, shoes and accessories right now at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale running through Sunday, June 5.

Old Navy: Pick up cute summer basics for as much as 60% off right now, including tees, tanks, shorts and swimsuits.

Paula's Choice: Shop the sitewide sale to save 15% on the brand's cult-favorite skincare products now. Better still, enjoy free shipping on orders of $49 or more and enter code OMEGA at checkout to get a free Mini Duo with orders of $49 or more.

Reebok: Take up to 50% off sneakers for men, women and kids, and shop huge price cuts on athletic clothing, including tees, shorts and joggers. Just enter coupon code MDW at checkout to scoop the savings with purchases between $100 and $.

Revolve: Dance through wedding season 2022 in style by picking up a trendy new dress at Revolve. Right now you can shop the brand's Memorial Day sale to save as much as 50% on tons of most-wanted pieces.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Shop the Designer sale to save up to 50% on tons of most-wanted styles. Meanwhile, sign up with your email to receive the coupon code ACCOUNTSF to save 10% on your next order.

SKIMS: Shop the Bi-Annual SKIMS sale for huge savings on best-selling bras, bodysuits, leggings and more. Plus, give your underwear drawer a refresh and shop five for $35 deals on select panties now.

Steve MaddenRefresh your summer shoe styles with 40% off select shoes at Steve Madden. Use the coupon code SUNNY at checkout to scoop the Memorial Day 2022 discount at the shoe retailer.

Supergoop: Enjoy summer fun while also protecting your skin from harmful UV rays by shopping cult-favorite products at Supergoop. Enter your email to unlock 10% off your first purchase right now.

The Beard Club: Pick up some of our favorite Father's Day gifts for 20% off right now at The Beard Club. Just enter coupon code DAD at checkout to scoop the savings.

Tory Burch: Make a splash this Memorial Day with chic savings on handbags, shoes and accessories. Shop the sale section now to save hundreds on tons of best-selling pieces.

Ulta: Shop the beauty retailer's Memorial Day 2022 deals to get select mascaras for just $15, save 30% on Clinique products and up to 50% off Juvia's Place makeup items.

Urban Outfitters: Want to add some new dresses and denim to your wardrobe? Head to Urban Outfitters now to save up to 50% on select items.

Victoria's Secret: Whether you're after a sweet, sporty or sexy summer look, Victoria's Secret has your back. Shop the 50% off sale today to save on bras, underwear, sleepwear, swimsuits, accessories and more.

Vince Camuto: Stay trendy this summer by shopping warm-weather fashion essentials right now at Vince Camuto. Enjoy an extra 30% off sale styles when you enter code SALE30 at checkout.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day 2022 was yesterday, May 30. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

What are the best Memorial Day 2022 sales?

Memorial Day is a great time to shop for big ticket items, like mattresses, tech and furniture. The three-day holiday weekend historically sees Black Friday-level markdowns on many of our favorite home essentials and electronics with some sales continuing on past the holiday for a few extra dats. If you're looking for sales on more affordable items, don't worry—you'll still find plenty of markdowns on fashion, kitchen tools, beauty products, pet essentials and more.

Where should I shop this Memorial Day 2022?

Depending on what you're looking for, Amazon is a great one-stop shopping spot. You'll find markdowns on everything from fashion and kitchen essentials to home goods and smart tech.

For mattresses, Tuft & Needle and Saatva are some of our favorite places to shop. Both brands sell top-quality sleepers, and the current Memorial Day discounts are nothing short of dreamy.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Memorial Day sales 2022: Shop 90+ deals on furniture, tech and more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • 'It saved days and days of work': Hay River hockey players praised for helping flood victims

    When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a

  • Angels security guard on Blue Jays: 'Definitely the most fun I've heard a team have'

    The Blue Jays certainly aren't afraid to have fun in their clubhouse.

  • Trois-Rivières, Que., is betting big on sports

    It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • Jays rally to trip Angels 6-5, win fourth straight

    LOS ANGELES — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto's three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Saturday. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh's RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked

  • Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is 'over'

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over. The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference ahead of his national team’s training camp on Monday that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides. “As of today one thing is certain, that my story with Bayern Munich is over and after everything that took place in recent months I cannot imagine further good cooperation," said Lewandowski, whose contract with t

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • Stephen Ames takes 2-shot lead in Senior PGA Championship

    BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Stephen Ames shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over fellow Canadian Mike Weir and 64-year-old Bernhard Langer into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship. Ames had a 12-under 202 total at Harbor Shores Resort. “I enjoyed the way I played, the way I handled myself, first of all,” Ames said. “Second, I hit the ball right where I was looking at it all day — that helps, obviously. And again, I made some nice putts, which is obviously a key to

  • Canada men handed lopsided loss by All Blacks during tough day at HSBC London Sevens

    LONDON — Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. The All Blacks wasted little time at Twickenham, leading 19-0 on three converted tries just four minutes into the game. It was one-way traffic in the first half with Canada pinned deep in its own territory the few times it had the ball. The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0. Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Austr

  • Veteran forward Jason Spezza announces retirement, will join Maple Leafs front office

    TORONTO — Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement Sunday after a 19-season NHL career. The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas. Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019. Spezza recorded 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 career regular-season NHL games, with another 76 po

  • Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes ousted at Ostrava Elite 16

    Canadian beach volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes have been eliminated at the FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Pavan and Humana-Paredes (1-2), who are coming off a second-place finish at the AVP Austin Open, finished Pool-C play on Friday with a defeat against Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré (21-18, 21-19), that followed a victory over American duo Kelley Kolinske and Sara Hughes (22-20) (21-19). The reigning world champions opened th

  • Three reasons the Oilers won the Battle of Alberta

    Justin Cuthbert runs down the reasons why the Oilers prevailed against the Flames — none of which include Blake Coleman’s disallowed goal

  • Avs excited for 'dream' McDavid - MacKinnon matchup

    Colorado's Erik Johnson and Nazem Kadri spoke about the 'best-on-best' matchup between Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon in the Stanley Cup Western conference finals.&nbsp;

  • Canada tops Sweden 4-3 in OT, advances to semis at world hockey championship

    TAMPERE, Finland — Drake Batherson scored 43 seconds into overtime, powering Canada to a 4-3 comeback victory over Sweden in the quarterfinals at the world hockey championship Thursday. Sweden jumped out to 3-0 lead midway through the second period with goals from Carl Klingberg, William Nylander and Max Friberg. Ryan Graves sparked Canada's comeback with a goal 1:21 into the third, and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Matt Barzal — playing on his 25th birthday — scored 30 seconds apart later in the period

  • Finland defeats Canada in overtime 4-3 to win World Hockey Championship

    TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Canadian Damian Warner wins sixth straight Gotzis decathlon event

    GÖTZIS, Austria — Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner won the 2022 Hypo Meeting Gotzis with a score of 8,797. This was the sixth year the London, Ont,, native has won the Gotzis decathlon event, not including the 2020 competition cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner finished 350 points ahead of second-place finisher Lindon Victor of Grenada. He won primarily on the strength of his sprinting, finishing first in both the 100-metre dash and 110-metre hurdles. Warner also finished sec