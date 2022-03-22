90’s Ape Club - An NFT collection for the 90’s kid to reshape the industry

·4 min read
90’s Ape Club

Ljubljana, Slovenia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 90’s Ape Club team is excited to introduce their collection of characters inspired from the 90’s which have been designed by award winning Artist Keivo, who was named Young Cannes Lions Global 2021 Winner in Digital Art.


The 90’s was a magical time – the birth of the internet created the innovation of the website and email with the rise of CompuServe, Prodigy, AOL and more.

For the ﬁrst time, people could make friends around the globe in a much more meaningful and connected way – not through pen pal letters or the digital equivalent of bulletin boards, but instead through chat rooms and GeoCities and TriPod – searches still had to be done through HotBot or AltaVista and your brand new 28.8 baud model on your brand new Intel Pentium machine running Windows 95 was Rad and L33T.

For many of us, culture and music reached a pinnacle – MTV was still playing music videos. You probably still listen to the music from that age - 2Pac and Biggie, WuTang and Big L – you remember Ja Rule and DMX, Brittany and No Doubt – Nirvana and Soundgarden and STP and when you hear Jock Jamz you’re instantly transported back to a grade school or high school sports game – or maybe Mariah Carey’s “Hero” comes on the radio and you remember your ﬁrst slow dances at the 8th grade mixer or maybe just remember watching Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan go HAM on the court – or the bright neon scrunchies and Hot Topic studded belts or chain wallets on JNCO pants that sagged so low they deﬁed the physics being taught in your high school classroom.

Sound familiar? You might just be a 90s kid – or maybe you wish you were. The 90s Ape Club was created as a place for 90s kids (both in age and spirit) to come together for the next big rise of the internet: into the Metaverse.

Their goal is to rekindle that nostalgia and control our own destiny in the Metaverse with multicultural collaboration, 90s themed parties around the globe, and building an impassioned vision of the future. They want to make sure that this important era is preserved on the blockchain forever – and you can be part of it.

The collection contains 5,555 apes generated by Artiﬁcial Intelligence. The ﬁrst 1,000 were minted in the OG mint and boast special Genesis traits, making them extremely rare.

What was the mint price for Genesis Apes?
0.055 ETH

What will be the mint price for presale and public sale?
Presale: 0.06 ETH Public sale: 0.08 ETH

Whitelisted members can mint up to 3 Apes per wallet during presale.

Any Apes that are not minted by whitelist members will be available in the public mint. During this mint, users will be able to purchase up to 10 Apes per wallet.

Utilities

Being a 90’s Ape Club holder oﬀers a number of impressive utilities as shown below:

Events

The team has proposed 2 NFT conferences and meetups in 2022 exclusively for holders. One of these meet-ups will be held in early August in Slovenia while the other will be held in North America with the exact location TBA. Holders will also attend special online NFT conferences for members that can’t attend the IRL conferences. The goal is to share experiences and knowledge with the members as well as educate them about topics such as mental health and security in the NFT space, as well as the future of the metaverse.

Gaming

The team are currently developing their exclusive P2E game which is set in an alternative 1991 Hollywood called ‘Apewood’. You will assume the role of your NFT hero on a revenge rampage against the underworld. It will be inspired by some of GameBoys classics back in the 90’s. Teasers of the game will be being released to the community in the near future. The game is set to be released in Q4. Alpha The team will also oﬀer holders an alpha channel where they will have up-to-date information about existing and upcoming projects, exclusive whitelist opportunities, alpha alerts, special giveaways, and a host of other valuable information and beneﬁts.

Merch

In addition to the Alpha opportunities, members will have access to premium 90’s Ape Club merchandise at exclusive prices. 20% of all Merchandise sales will be donated to a Monkey Sanctuary in New Zealand. Free t-shirts will also be provided for holders which we will distribute at one of the live conferences.

Metaverse

Sandbox and Decentraland integrations are coming in Q2 2022. 90s Ape Club holders will have access to private events in the Metaverse. More details about that will be announced soon.

The Public Mint date will be in April, the exact date is yet to be announced but you can keep up-to-date with all the latest 90’s Ape Club news and information on the links provided below.

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/90sApeClub

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/90sapeclub/

Opensea: https://opensea.io/collection/90s-ape-club-v2

Discord: https://discord.gg/hZfB3ngDTA

CONTACT: Media Details: Company Name: 90aspeclub Contact Name: Jaka Email: 90sapeclub (at) gmail.com Website: https://90sapeclub.io


