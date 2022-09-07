9 Ways To Save on Travel in Retirement During Times of Inflation

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
adamkaz / Getty Images
adamkaz / Getty Images

For many retirees, their No. 1 retirement aspiration is to travel. A Transamerica survey found that 62% of Americans hope to travel in retirement, more than the number who aspire to spend more time with friends and family (57%) or pursue a new hobby (48%). But budgeting for travel in retirement is becoming increasingly difficult.

"With inflation, achieving this goal in the near term may seem impossible right now," said Shannon Raisor, senior team lead of customer support at Wise. "But (by) taking a few key steps to manage their money, retirees can have the adventure of a lifetime without the financial burden."

Here's how retirees can travel throughout their golden years without blowing their fixed budgets.

best-credit-cards-for-travel.jpg
best-credit-cards-for-travel.jpg

Avoid Foreign Transaction Fees

"People are often made to believe that their cards and banks offer no foreign transaction fees," Raisor said. "In reality, they're frequently charged hidden markups in the exchange rate. In fact, a study found that vacationers spend over $3.3 billion on transaction and exchange rate markups."

These fees can easily add up and take a bite out of a retiree's travel budget. To avoid fees, exchange currency ahead of time to secure the best rates and use a credit card with no foreign transaction fees while traveling.

"Retirees should also consider a universal account," Raisor said. "With a universal account, they can hold and pay in local currencies, save money by getting the same exchange rates the banks pay, and better track their purchases made abroad to get a clear idea of how they're spending against their total budget."

oneinchpunch / Shutterstock.com
oneinchpunch / Shutterstock.com

Live Like a Local

"Another way to save on retirement travel is to live like a local whenever and wherever you can," Raisor said. "What I mean by that is instead of dining out every night, for example, shop at a local supermarket and cook your own meals inspired by local cuisine. Instead of paying for a car service or taxi, take public transit or rent a bike. Instead of renting a fancy hotel room, use a hospitality marketplace or exchange site for affordable accommodations.

"Living like a local can help retirees not only save money but get a more immersive and authentic cultural experience during their travels."

kupicoo / iStock.com
kupicoo / iStock.com

Book Early

Mary DeSpain, president at Destination CLEs, which specializes in educational vacation opportunities, advises against waiting for last-minute deals.

"Cruise lines, hotels and resorts often reward those who book ahead with discounted rates and add-ons," she said. "When cruising, planning (early) means you'll have more options to choose from when selecting layout and location. If rates go down after you've booked, you're often able to adjust your price, so booking early means getting the vacation you want at a great price."

amriphoto / Getty Images
amriphoto / Getty Images

Travel During the Offseason

DeSpain recommends traveling to a destination during the offseason or "shoulder" season -- the time right before or after peak season.

"With fewer travelers visiting a destination during the offseason," she said, "you'll have faster access to typically busy tourist attractions and accommodation rates are usually lower, giving you more bang for your buck."

gilaxia / Getty Images
gilaxia / Getty Images

Book Cruises as a Group

"Whether you're planning a family reunion, friends' getaway or a special interest group, you may be eligible for a free cabin when traveling in a group of eight or more staterooms," DeSpain said. "Plus, groups can often get perks, special amenities and onboard credit."

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Book Weekday Trips

An advantage of traveling as a retiree is that every day is your weekend, so you can more easily book trips during the week than the general population.

"Traveling on a Tuesday through Thursday is likely to be cheaper than traveling over the weekend," said Tim Hentschel, co-founder and CEO at HotelPlanner, a resource for finding hotel deals.

shironosov / iStock.com
shironosov / iStock.com

Avoid Popular Travel Destinations

Hentschel recommends booking trips to less popular destinations to save money.

"Visit secondary cities that are less crowded and less expensive," he said. "Rather than a trip to Manhattan, consider antiquing in Woodstock or Beacon, New York. Rather than an expensive beach trip to Key West or Miami, consider Gulf Coast (destinations) such as Destin, Florida; Gulf Shores, Alabama; or Pensacola, (Florida)."

PeopleImages / iStock.com
PeopleImages / iStock.com

Take Advantage of Any Discounts You May Qualify For

"If you are a military veteran, AAA member or a senior citizen, always ask for those discounts if you qualify," Hentschel said. "You earned them; use them. Even if the hotel or retail business doesn't offer any of these discounts, a friendly person at the front desk or checkout may give you their 'friends and family' rate, which is typically 10-20% off. It never hurts to ask. Over time, you can save thousands of dollars."

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Consider a Volunteer Trip

Do good, see the world and save on travel by going on an expenses-paid volunteer trip.

"There are hundreds of global charity organizations -- such as Mercy Ships or Samaritan's Purse -- that will pay for their volunteers to travel," Hentschel said. "And typically there is always some free time to sightsee."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Ways To Save on Travel in Retirement During Times of Inflation

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Report: Drake, LeBron James being sued for $10M over 'Black Ice' film

    LeBron and Drake are being sued by the former head of the NBA players' union, who claims he owns the rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League.

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua