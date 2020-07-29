9 unique housewarming gifts that aren’t just a bottle of wine

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Do you know someone who’s moving? Rather than gifting them a generic bottle of wine, get them something more thoughtful, like one of these unique housewarming gifts that will actually make their new house feel like a home.

Personally speaking, several of my friends are moving out of New York City, especially since the onset of COVID-19. I get it. I mean, why pay so much to live in a city where you can’t take advantage of all the usual perks? You can save money and snag a bigger space in the suburbs, or use the new work-from-home situation to move anywhere you’d like.

If you know someone moving this summer, no matter the reason, you can help them celebrate the life change. Whether you choose to gift a sweet treat, add to their cookbook collection or give them a nostalgic candle, the thought will be appreciated.

It can take a while to make a new house feel like home, but these unique housewarming gift can help your loved ones settle in.

Credit: Homesick

For those moving out of state, get them something to celebrate their roots. Homesick makes candles with scents reminiscent of all 50 U.S. states, select cities and even memories.

Credit: Milk Bar

Send a sweet celebration to the new tenants from beloved NYC bakery Milk Bar. The Sampler box includes a few best sellers: a slice of Milk Bar Pie, three Birthday Cake Truffles and six assorted cookies.

Credit: Mouth

Mouth is an online store that sells amazing gifts, including cocktail kits for celebrating. This kit includes a pineapple lime cocktail mixer, tart cherry grenadine, spicy margarita cocktail mixer, cocktail salt, cocktail jigger and an unbreakable stemless wine glass. All your recipient needs to add is tequila, hence the name.

For the home chef in your life, give them the gift of Joanna Gaines’ second and most recently published cookbook. The recipes are made for groups of people, so if they’re having a housewarming party, make a dish and gift them the book on the side.

Credit: Nordstrom

Help your friends fill their new home with music, podcasts, audiobooks or whatever they prefer over a new Bose speaker. Although it’s compact and battery-operated, the speaker delivers full-range sound and offers voice prompts for connecting to a smartphone.

Credit: Estelle Colored Glass

These colorful wine glasses by Estelle Colored Glass are totally Instagram-worthy. Get a set of six in a mix of colors or stick with one. The tenants can toast to their new home in style.

Credit: Urban Outfitters

This is the more stylish cousin of Jenga, the classic tumbling tower game. This version features 54 hand-painted wood blocks for playing at, say, a housewarming party?

Credit: Amazon

Give the gift of Amazon Prime for free two-day shipping on everything your recipient might need: pantry items, kitchen gadgets, home decor and more. You can gift three months of Amazon Prime for $39 or a full year for $119. No matter which option you choose, they’ll also get Prime Video, free Kindle e-books, unlimited photo storage, exclusive access to deals, Twitch, music and more.

Credit: From You Flowers

Go the classic route and send your friends or family flowers to help welcome them to their new home. From You Flowers has options for all styles and personalities — but we especially love the Southern Peach bouquet pictured above. Right now, you can get 20 percent site wide with the code 11G.

