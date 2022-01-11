9 Twee Essentials That Are Making a Comeback in 2022

7 Twee Essentials That Are Making a Comeback in 2022

Picture it: the year is 2011, and you've recently downloaded an app called Instagram, which filters your photos to give them a cool, retro-like grain. You spend your free time browsing site likes Lookbook.nu and Tumblr, searching for fashion inspiration (and, yes, moody quotes), and according to every blog, Zooey Deschanel has the best sense of style. That's basically who inspired you to shop fit-and-flare dresses from American Apparel and invest in a pair of oxford shoes. Twee is trending, and at this point in time, you're very much on board.

Flash forward to 2022, however, and you're having hesitations. Apparently, there's a side of TikTok that's all for this cutesy, Twee, 'Tumblr Girl' aesthetic making a comeback, but like many recent revivals, those who were fans of the OG look might need extra convincing. Weren't we just calling things like skater skirts cheugy? Where, exactly, do we stand on tights? And how can you incorporate quirky pieces into your wardrobe in a non-juvenile way?

The answer is actually quite simple. Do what works for you. Over the past few years, many fashion lovers have been putting personal style first, working one or two staples from a current trend into their everyday wardrobe. It's not about re-creating Jess from New Girl's wardrobe from the ground up. You don't have to do 2012 Twee to a tee; instead, pick one or two essentials, ahead, which feel cool and current again thanks to brand such a Miu Miu, street style, and, of course, social media.

Loafers

Twee Trend

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

During the first era of Twee, outfits felt incomplete without a fancy flat. Instead of chunky sneakers or UGGs, it was all about lace-up oxfords, monkstrap shoes, and yes, the loafer, which actually made its way back into our closet over the past two years. When styled with slouchy socks, even a basic black pair feels fresh, modern, and laid-back.

Alternatively, Keds were a casual go-to for this trend — which is good news, since we've been spotting them on celebrities for months.

Patterned Tights

Twee Trend

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Aside from fishnets, tights that feature polka-dots or monogrammed patterns have become a winter 2022 must-have. Not only do they provide that playful Twee flair, they also help keep our legs warm. Win-win.

Fit-and-Flare Dresses

Twee Trend

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

And pinafore designs, too! This sweet style, which cinches at the waist, is typically made of cotton, making it an easy, throw-on-and-go look. However, if it still feels too simple, layer a sleeveless version over a button-down, long-sleeved shirt, or a turtleneck for added interest.

Cardigans

Twee Trend

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Sure, we don't mind making this piece sexy by leaving those bottom buttons undone, but at the same time, we can't quit the classic way of styling. When fully fastened or layered over an outfit, cardigans have the ability to pull a look together or add a preppy spin, just like a structured blazer.

Playful Prints

Twee Trend

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Whenever we reflect on Twee 1.0, visions of birds pop into our head. Sweet animal graphics — horses, dogs, especially intarsia ones — essentially helped to define this cutesy kind of look, and strange, standout prints are back in the form of emotional fashion, fruit, and eggs.

Standout Collars

Twee Trend

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The Twee aesthetic was heavily influenced by the '60s, and a statement collar is an easy way to nail that overall vibe. Whether you go with Peter Pan, scalloped, pilgrim, or an oversized style, this small switch will give your outfit a whimsical feel without any extra effort.

Layered Knits

Twee Trend

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Speaking of collars, you'll definitely want to let one pop out from underneath a printed sweater. It's a timeless, no-fuss, preppy combo that also feels extremely 2012 Twee — especially with the addition of a necklace or two.

Seasonless Shorts

Twee Trend

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Once upon a time, wearing shorts over tights was a Very Big Deal. Now, this styling choice falls in line with keeping our closet seasonless and making the most of what we already own, so we're willing to bring the trick back (but maybe toughen it up with chunky boots).

Hats

Twee Trend

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Hats may be a classic accessory, but the day of Tumblr fashion convinced us to stock up on wide-brim fedoras and newsboy caps, both of which instantly add oomph to any outfit.