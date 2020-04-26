9 TV Shows, Movies, and Music Moments That Will Help You Pass the Time This Week

If you're all out of TV shows and movies to watch while passing the time in coronavirus quarantine, don't worry: A new onslaught of titles is coming this week to help. From the premiere of Ryan Murphy's highly-anticipated Netflix series, Hollywood, to a Parks and Recreation reunion, there really is so much to look forward to.

Behold, all the TV shows and movies to earmark for this week:

Sunday, April 26

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: A spinoff of the popular series Penny Dreadful. Here is the synopsis, per Showtime: "In darkness, everything comes to light. When a grisly murder shocks Los Angeles in 1938, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of the city. Starring Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, and Nathan Lane." 10 P.M. ET on Showtime

Monday, April 27

Cup of Joe: Joe Jonas stars in this new, eight-part travel docuseries in which we get to see the pop superstar travel the world while on his Happiness Begins tour with brothers Kevin and Nick. In each one of their tour stops, Jonas links up with a celebrity friend, and together they go sightseeing. Sounds like the ideal thing to watch while you're stuck at home, right? Streaming on Quibi

Never Have I Ever: Here is Netflix's official synopsis of this show: "Never Have I Ever is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer." Streaming on Netflix

Tuesday, April 28

The Photograph: When Mae Morton ( Issa Rae ) finds an old photograph of her mother, she’s sent on a journey that leads to a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (Lakeith Stanfield). Available for digital purchase

Wednesday, April 29'

Normal People: Read Hulu's description, below. Streaming on Hulu

"Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Normal People is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person's life and about how complicated intimacy can be. It follows Marianne and Connell over several years—both from a small west of Ireland town, but from very different backgrounds—as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves."

Thursday, April 30

A Parks and Recreation Special: Your favorites from Pawnee are coming back for a one-night special to raise money for coronavirus relief. 8:30 P.M. ET on NBC

Dangerous Lies: A Netflix thriller starring Camila Mendes that looks like Riverdale meets Lifetime? Sign me up. Streaming on Netflix

Friday, May 1

Hollywood: Ryan Murphy's glittery new series explores what classic Hollywood could have been if it weren't in control by white, straight men. Streaming on Netflix

Saturday, May 2

JoJo's new album, Good to Know: The singer's highly-anticipated follow up to 2016's Mad Love is out now. Available on music streaming platforms

