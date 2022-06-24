9 New Trailers You May Have Missed This Week (Video)

Many big projects in the works dropped new or first trailers this week, and we’ve rounded them all up in one handy post.

From movies to TV shows, the summertime rush is officially upon us. “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 2 dropped its official trailer ahead of the final two episodes rolling out on Netflix on July 1, while other famous faces set to appear on big and small screens soon include Dylan O’Brien, Zoey Deutch and Kevin Bacon. Oh, and Shawn Mendes is voicing an animated crocodile named Lyle.

We also got our first look at Lena Dunham’s new film “Sharp Stick” starring Kristin Froseth, and one last trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder” dropped ahead of the Marvel movie’s release on July 8.

Let’s play some catch up.

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

Since the end of May, “Stranger Things” fans have been clamoring for the final two episodes of Season 4. The fourth season was split into two parts, with Volume I rolling out in seven episodes last month. Volume II promises the ultimate showdown between the teens of Hawkins and Vecna, the season’s new (old) villain. “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 drops on Netflix July 2.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Based on the beloved children’s book, “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” tells the story of a talented singing crocodile that lives in New York City. Big names like Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and “Stranger Things” actor Brett Gelman accompany singer Shawn Mendes, who voices Lyle. The team behind “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, put their touch on this Sony film, which will open exclusively in theaters in October.

Smile

What makes you smile? A possessive demon of some sort brings certain people to smile very creepily at therapist Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) right before they kill themselves in some way in the first trailer for the aptly named horror film “Smile.” As the faces pile up, Rose seeks out therapy herself, but she soon discovers she may have only a week before the smiling demon takes her as well. This Paramount film arrives in theaters September 30.

Sharp Stick

Written and directed by Lena Dunham, “Sharp Stick” stars Kristine Froseth as Sarah Jo, a sensitive and naive 26-year-old living on the fringes of Hollywood with her disillusioned mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and influencer sister (Taylour Paige). Working as a caregiver, she embarks on an affair with her older, married employer (Jon Bernthal), who is married to pregnant Lena Dunham’s character. “Sharp Stick” opens in select theaters July 29, expanding nationwide August 5. It will be available for streaming August 16.

Not Okay

Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutsch) makes it look like she’s taken a trip to Paris to gain fame, fortune and a bigger social media following. When a string of terrorist attacks hit the beloved French city, Danni takes advantage of the tragedy by posting on social media that she narrowly escaped the event — even though she didn’t. Dylan O’Brien co-stars in this dark comedy, which will be streaming on Hulu July 29.

They/Them

Kevin Bacon plays a sinister camp counselor at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp, where the campers come together to fight not just their counselors but also a mysterious killer on the loose. This Blumhouse film will be released for streaming on Peacock on August 5, 2022. It will also screen during the closing night of Outfest, July 24.

1UP

Video games take on a whole new level of competition in “1UP,” directed by Kyle Newman and written by Julia Yorks. Vivian Lee (Paris Berelec) decides to start her own college esports gaming team of all girls after the guys she currently plays with take the sexism way too far. One of her friends and soon-to-be teammats Sloane (Hari Nef) convinces her mom (Ruby Rose) to train the girls so they can take down their male counterparts. “1UP” debuts on Prime Video July 15.

Honor Society

Honor (Angourie Rice) has done about everything she can to ensure her chance at getting accepted into the best college in the country, but one day when she visits the school counselor (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) and he says she is in his top four choices to recommend to said college — Harvard — through a personal connection, she immediately sets out to eliminate any and all competition. She’s only really worried about one guy — Michael (Gaten Matarazzo) — and so she plans to sabotage his chances of beating her in the eyes of their counselor in this upcoming film. “Honor Society” premieres exclusively on Paramount+ July 29 for streaming.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Director Taika Waititi’s latest installment in the God of Thunder’s journey has already dropped a few trailers, but this is the final one. In it, we meet the team that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is assembling to fight Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) who is out for some serious carnage and destruction. The team includes (in Thor’s words) Korg (voiced by Waititi), “my ex-girlfriend Jane” (Natalie Portman), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the Guardians of the Galaxy — Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Rocket the Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementeiff) and Teen Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel).

The Marvel movie of the summer — “Thor: Love and Thunder” lands in theaters July 9.