9 Top Places for Gen Z To Live and Work Remotely

Choosing the right place to live is not an easy decision. It can be stressful to weigh the pros and cons of living in different areas and the job and social opportunities different locations feature. You might need to decide if you prefer living in a rural area or a bustling city, or whether you favor being surrounded by mountains or waking up to salty ocean air.

To help guide members of Gen Z to some great cities to consider living in, we turned to real estate experts who understand Gen Z's struggles and desires. Here are nine amazing places for this generation to consider with vibrant social atmospheres and remote work opportunities.

Austin, Texas

If you're looking for a new place to live and work remotely as a Gen Zer, don't count out Texas. Austin, Texas, is not only known for outstanding food and live music, but also for fantastic job opportunities you might want to check out.

"So many new technology hubs have been opened in this area," said Ron Wysocarski, a real estate broker for Wyse Home Team Realty, based in Port Orange, Florida. "As the city is growing technologically, this is the perfect place for Gen Z to work from. With an estimated job-growth rate of 47% (higher than the U.S. average of 33.5%) over the next decade, Austin can be the new hotspot for the youth."

Rent in this city is more affordable compared to some other growing locations, as a one-bedroom apartment will cost you $1,503 on average, according to Rent.com.

Denver

Like Austin, Denver is in a phase of growth and improvement, and for those looking for a stable job market and picturesque scenery, this city has a lot to offer younger generations.

"Denver has high scores with its infrastructure, economy and education systems," said Wesley Willoughby, real estate agent specialist with Benchmark Realty, LLC. "This is a major reason behind so many skilled remote workers moving into this place. As a lot of people work virtually here, you can expect to have a lot of friends to ski, hike or move around with. Also, it is considered a reliable tech hub too, making it an even stronger choice as a place for remote working."

Rent in Denver falls on the more expensive end, as the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city is $2,224, according to Rent.com.

Seattle

The city known for Starbucks, the Space Needle and rainfall year-round is also a great place to start a remote job. While this city has many attractions for younger residents, it does feature a high cost of living with one-bedroom rent falling at $2,609 on average, according to Rent.com.

"Seattle is a premiere tech city situated in the Pacific Northwest, where more than 7% of the total employees work remotely," Willoughby said. "Though the cost of living is a bit high here, the beautiful atmosphere of Seattle and the tech hub status makes it a great choice for remote workers to move in."

Gen Z will fit right into the coffee culture atmosphere the city features while enjoying high internet speeds, cozy weather and opportunities for lots of outdoor adventures.

Phoenix

Phoenix is also a great spot for Gen Z to live if you're looking to relax and enjoy a more laid-back city feel. The desert city features many luxurious spas and hotels, sprawling golf courses and fine dining that offer a very relaxing atmosphere.

"This southwest city is establishing a modern city format," said Mitchel David, Maryland and Delaware real estate agent for Beach Life Premier Team. "So many development projects have been incorporated in the city that it has become one of the most advanced cities regarding technological issues. So, working remotely is very easy from here, compared to another busy city. Moreover, the city ranks higher than the U.S.-average job-growth rate of 48.2%."

Rent in Phoenix falls at $1,427 on average for a one-bedroom apartment, with the most affordable neighborhoods in the city including Medlock Place and Greenfield acres, according to Rent.com.

Cape Coral, Florida

The city is known as the "Waterfront Waterland" is a popular spot among zoomers. With rent falling at an average of $1,700 for a one-bedroom apartment, according to Rent.com, it's one of the most affordable beachside locations.

"Imagine living in a city where you can see a beach view from your window, working from home," Wysocarski said. "This is the reality of Cape Coral, Florida. This city is a living paradise in Florida and is very advanced. Due to its popularity, Gen Z is growing in number here every year."

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge may be one of the most expensive places to live on this list; however, it does offer an incredible atmosphere for those who enjoy being surrounded by prestigious universities and technological innovation. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city falls at $3,702, according to Rent.com.

"If you are an academic and want to live the best life working from home, Cambridge is one of the best places to do so," David said. "This city holds the most prestigious and ancient universities in the world."

This city is a top contender on this list as Cambridge was ranked the second-best city to live in the U.S., as well as the No. 1 city for young professionals, according to Niche.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis stands out as a great place for the young generation to live as it features a strong sense of community and many opportunities for outdoor adventures across the luscious landscape. The city is also very affordable and one of the least expensive locations on this list as one-bedroom rent falls at $1,255, according to Rent.com.

The city offers top-notch cuisine, excellent hiking options and a plethora of remote job opportunities. An additional bonus of working remotely in this city is that you can enjoy all of the benefits of the location without living in the city's most-expensive downtown hub.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

The riverside city of Chattanooga has much to offer Gen Z, including its famous bridge, mountains and infamous underground waterfall. If you enjoy exploring world-famous landmarks, you might also be interested in the affordable cost of living this city offers its residents. According to Rent.com, a one-bedroom apartment in this city falls at $1,287 per month.

"This scenic city gives [views of] the Appalachian Mountains along the Tennessee River," David said. "This city offers all the technological facilities that Gen Zs are interested in. The most appealing to Generation Z here is the very welcoming housing cost, which is 35.1% lower than in the rest of the country. This makes it the city best for the Gen Zers who want to move into a home for the first time."

St. Louis

The vibrant metropolis of St. Louis is the second-largest city in Missouri and is known for its beer, baseball and one of America's most iconic landmarks: the Gateway Arch. Aside from its many attractions, this location features the lowest rent out of all the cities on this list with a one-bedroom apartment costing $1,204 a month, according to Rent.com.

If you are searching for a place to settle down with a tight-knit community and bustling social life, St. Louis might just be the place for you. Alongside St. Louis' specialties of barbeque and toasted ravioli, you can also find live music, art and countless outdoor attractions.

