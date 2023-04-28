9 Tips To Avoid Overspending at Macy’s, Dillard’s and Other Department Stores

Wolterk / Getty Images

Department stores such as Macy’s and Dillard’s offer a wide range of products, from clothing to home goods, that can make shopping an exciting experience. However, it’s easy to get carried away and overspend, especially with tempting sales and promotions. Spending too much can lead to financial stress and the dreaded buyer’s remorse.

Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

More: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Fortunately, there are lots of great tips to avoid overspending at department stores, ones that will enable you to shop with confidence and stay within your budget. Here are a few of our favorites.

Compare, Compare, Compare

According to Brian Meiggs, founder of My Millennial Guide, when it comes to shopping, it’s always worth comparing. While department stores such as Macy’s and Dillard’s have a vast selection of products, they may not always have the most competitive prices. Therefore, it’s a good idea to compare prices with other retailers before making a purchase to ensure that you’re getting the best possible deal.

Make a List

According to Laurel Gordon, founder of Money Bucket, making a list is the key to preventing overspending. To prevent the experience of walking aimlessly through the store and ending up with items you never intended to purchase, she recommends making a list. Before heading to the store, write down what you need and set a budget. By sticking to your list, you can avoid impulse purchases and save money. Plus, it’ll help you steer clear of buyer’s remorse.

Learn: 6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

Sales Are Your Friends

Meiggs suggests keeping an eye out for sales events, like Macy’s annual Friends & Family sales, where you can score savings of up to 30% or more on your purchases. To stay up to date with upcoming sales events, you can check the store’s website or sign up for their email newsletter. This is a smart way to save money year-round, especially if you keep a list of what you need and buy during the big sales.

Story continues

Gordon also points out that department stores tend to follow a markdown schedule. For instance, seasonal items typically go on sale at the end of the season. Knowing the sales cycle can help you plan your shopping trips and save money. Additionally, keep in mind that holidays and special events, such as Black Friday and Presidents’ Day, often come with significant discounts.

Gordon also shares that “knowledge is power,” and she advises shoppers to stay informed by signing up for department store newsletters, following their social media accounts, and keeping an eye on their websites to stay up to date on sales and promotions.

You can also use price comparison tools and apps to ensure you’re getting the best deals. This way, you can avoid overspending on full-priced items and never miss out on a bargain.

It Pays To Be Loyal

Meiggs suggests taking advantage of loyalty programs that most department stores offer. These programs often come with perks like free shipping, exclusive discounts and rewards points that can be redeemed for merchandise. By signing up for these programs, you can save money on your purchases and earn rewards for future shopping trips.

Just Say No to Store Credit Cards

Unlike loyalty programs, you want to avoid store credit cards. According to Jonathon Watterson, founder of Money Crashers, they can cause major overspending. These cards often have high interest rates and can lead to unnecessary purchases. Instead, he suggests using your existing credit cards or cash to pay for your purchases. This way, you can avoid the temptation of racking up credit card debt and overspending on items you don’t really need.

Bring a Shopping Buddy

According to Gordon, a good way to avoid overspending at department stores is to shop with a friend. If you have a pal who’s good at spotting deals or keeping your spending in check, bring them along for your shopping trip. They can assist you in staying focused on your list and budget, and may even find some hidden gems that you would have missed otherwise.

Yes, You Can Haggle

Although department stores might appear to be a fixed-price environment, sometimes it’s worth asking for a discount as it could lead to unexpected results. If an item is slightly damaged or the last one in stock, you can kindly inquire if the store can offer a discount. As Gordon suggests, “The worst they can say is no, but you might just score a great deal!”

Shop Off the Beaten Path

Don’t hesitate to explore the clearance racks or discount sections of the store, shares Gordon. Though they may be tucked away, they often contain excellent discoveries at a significantly reduced price. Additionally, shopping in these areas is akin to a treasure hunt, which makes the experience even more thrilling.

Think It Over

Watterson also suggests giving yourself a cooling-off period before making a significant or impulsive purchase. If you’re contemplating a purchase of this nature, wait for 24-48 hours before going ahead with it. This gives you time to decide if you genuinely require the item or if it’s merely an impulsive buy.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Tips To Avoid Overspending at Macy’s, Dillard’s and Other Department Stores