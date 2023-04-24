'Senseless act of violence': 9 teens shot at after-prom house party in Texas, officials say

In what police are calling a senseless act of violence, at least 9 teenagers were hurt in a shooting at a bustling after-prom party in Texas over the weekend.

The shooting took place at a home in Jasper, about 130 miles northeast of Houston, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, deputies responded to a disturbance involving shots fired at a home on County Road 263, the department released in a statement.

At the scene, arriving deputies found nine people suffering from gunshot wounds at the residence.

Eight people were taken to a local hospital, some of which were transferred to another hospital in Beaumont for further treatment. Officials said called the victims' injuries non life-threatening.

Police: At least 250 people attended the party

According to a preliminary investigation, gunfire erupted at an after-prom party being held at the home where about 250 people were present when shots rang out.

The sheriff's office could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY Monday morning.

A second shooting potentially linked

That same morning, law enforcement reported a second shooting within Jasper city limits less than two miles away from where the after-prom party was being held.

According to the release, the Jasper Police Department is investigating that shooting, but said, there is a possible connection between the two shootings.

"No motive has been established at present however, several witnesses and persons of interest are being interviewed," the release said.

On Monday, Jasper police told USA TODAY no one was injured in the shooting that involved a home and a vehicle being struck by gunfire.

"Investigators believe that this incident is a result of two or more vehicles ... exchanging gunfire as they chased one another," police released in a statement. "People of interest have been identified in the case as the investigation continues but no arrests have been made as of this time."

The department said it is working with the sheriff's office to determine if the case is related to the after-prom shooting.

"This was a senseless act of violence that turned what should have been one of the last/best nights to be a senior at Jasper High School into a horrific life altering experience," the statement said.

Increased police presence

"We first want to say our prayers are with those injured early Sunday morning in the shooting that took place north of town," the Jasper School District released in a statement, according to ABC News. "Jasper ISD is working with law enforcement in any way we can to aid in their investigation to bring these perpetrators to justice."

The school district added, "There will be a much larger law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counselors on hand for any students who need their assistance."

The Jasper School District could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

