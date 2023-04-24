9 teenagers shot, wounded at after-prom party in Texas

At least 9 teenagers were injured following a shooting at an after-prom party in Texas, according to authorities. None of the victims' injuries are considered life-threatening.

The incident happened just after midnight Sunday at a residence on County Road 263, just north of Jasper, Texas, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

"This investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned," the sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday.

Police said there were approximately 250 people at the party when the shooting took place.

Most victims were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and some were transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, Texas, for further treatment, authorities said.

"We first want to say our prayers are with those injured early Sunday morning in the shooting that took place north of town," the Jasper School District said in a statement, according to ABC News Texas affiliate KMBT. "Jasper ISD is working with law enforcement in any way we can to aid in their investigation to bring these perpetrators to justice."

The school district added, "There will be a much larger law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counselors on hand for any students who need their assistance."

A second shooting occurred within the city limits of Jasper, police said Sunday. The department said there is a possible connection between the two shootings, but the investigation is ongoing.

A motive for the shootings has not been established, police said. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.

